U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,354.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,878.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,798.75
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.40
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    +0.29 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.50
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.62 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1750
    +0.3350 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,215.80
    -845.32 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    751.00
    -35.43 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.26
    +5.24 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Traditional VCs turn to emerging managers for deal flow and, in some cases, new partners

Connie Loizos
·7 min read

Nasir Qadree, a Washington-based investor who just raised $62.1 million for his debut venture fund, recently told us that as his fundraising gained momentum, he was approached by established firms that are looking to absorb new talent.

He opted to go it alone, but he’s hardly alone in attracting interest. Anecdotally, bringing emerging managers into the fold is among the newer ways that powerful venture firms stay powerful. Early last year, for example, crypto investor Arianna Simpson -- who founded and was managing her own crypto-focused hedge fund -- was lured into the heavyweight firm Andreessen Horowitz as a deal partner.

Andy Chen, a one-time CIA weapons analyst who spent more than seven years with Kleiner Perkins, was in the process of raising his own fund in 2018 when another prominent firm, the hedge fund Coatue, came knocking. Today he helps lead the firm’s early-stage investing practice.

It's easy to understand the appeal of such firms, which manage enormous funds and wield tremendous power with founders. Still, as older firms look to recruit from a widening pool of new managers, they might have to wait on the most talented of the bunch; in some cases, given today's go-go market, they might be out of luck entirely.

Nasir Qadree just announced one of the largest debut funds for a solo VC

There is, of course, a long list of reasons that so many people are deciding to raise funds these days, from the glut of capital looking to make its way into startups, to tools like Angelist's Rolling Funds and revised regulations around crowdfunding in the U.S.

Emerging managers also seem adept at capitalizing on the venture industry’s blind spots. One is the excessive wealth of more veteran VCs. An investor's experience counts for a lot, but there’s a lot to be said for up-and-comers who are still establishing their reputation, who aren’t sitting on more than a dozen boards, and whose future will be closely aligned with their founders.

Yet there are other trends the establishment has long overlooked . Many firms probably regret not taking crypto more seriously sooner. Many teams have also ignored for too long the soaring economic power of women, which new managers are driving home to their own investors.

Not last, many have stubbornly resisted racially diversifying their ranks, creating an opening for investors of color who are acutely aware of changing demographics. According to census projections, white Americans will represent a minority of the U.S. population within 20 years, meaning today’s racial minorities are becoming the primary engine of the country’s growth.

That new managers have shaken up the industry is arguably a good thing. What some are beginning to ponder is whether they can afford to maintain their independence, and that answer isn't yet clear.

Like the startups they fund, many of these new managers are right now operating in the shadows of the firms that came before them. It's a seemingly copacetic arrangement. Venture is an industry where collaboration between business competitors is inescapable after all, and it’s easy to stay on the good side of giant firms when you’re investing a non-threatening amount into nascent companies you’ll later introduce to the bigger players.

Bobby Goodlatte has designs on how to succeed in venture (and so far, so good)

Ensuring that things remain harmonious -- and that deal flow keeps coming -- a growing number of venture firms now plays the role of limited partner, committing capital to new managers. Foundry Group was among the first to do this in an institutionalized way five years ago, setting aside 25% of a new fund to pour into smaller venture funds. But it’s happening routinely across the industry. Jake Paul’s new influencer-focused fund? Backed by Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon of Andreessen Horowitz. Katie Stanton’s Moxxie Ventures? Backed by Bain Capital Ventures.

The running joke is that big firms have raised so much money they don't know where to plug all of it, but they're also safeguarding what they've built. That was the apparent thinking in 2015, when a then-beleaguered Kleiner Perkins tried to engage in merger talks with Social Capital, a buzzed-about venture firm founded by Chamath Palihapitiya.

That deal reportedly fell apart over who would ultimately run the show. Kleiner subsequent underwent a nearly complete management change to regain its footing, while numerous members of Social Capital left to start Tribe Capital. But surely venture firms track managers who think could add value to their brand.

Some will certainly make the move if asked, given the sheen and economics of a big brand, and because teaming up can be far easier than slugging it out alone. Early-stage investor Semil Shah -- who has built up his own firm while also working as a venture partner with different, established outfits -- thinks it's "natural to assume that lots of new rolling funds" in particular will either "burn out, stay small, or try to scale and realize how hard it is and perhaps go to a bigger firm once they have established a track record."

That last scenario is not as exciting to some as might have been earlier in time, however. Eric Bahn, who cofounded the Bay Area-based seed-stage firm Hustle Fund in 2017, predicted last week on Twitter that "establishment VC funds will acquire emerging VC funds, who are building differentiated networks/brands." While that might be seen as a cushy landing, Bahn added: "Not sure how I feel about this. 🤔" (Plenty of people weighed in to say they also felt conflicted.)

Bahn also later tweeted that "to be unequivocal, Hustle Fund is not for sale."

Jake Paul looks to knock out the venture capital world with Anti Fund

Asked about his resistance to a possible tie-up, Bahn says he's "nervous about industry consolidation" given there have been "systemic issues with VCs being exclusionary in the past when it comes to women and other underrepresented groups."

He adds that even more recently he has "met LPs who -- wink wink -- really like men who come from Stanford and have computer science degrees." Both lead him to fret that even a team with "good intentions can revert back to the mean."

His comments echo those of Qadree, who told us last week: “I think it’s up to someone like myself and people who are constantly being asked these questions to have strong conviction around how to think about building your franchise. I’ve been through so much to get to this point that to give up my equity, give up my branding and ideas” was not an option he was willing to consider.

In the meantime, investor Lolita Taub of The Community Fund -- a $5 million early-stage fund that is focused on community-themed startups and backed by the Boston-based seed-stage venture firm Flybridge -- is more sanguine about emerging managers' ability to remain independent. Rather than gobble up smaller funds, she foresees more established players begin to fund -- and nurture -- emerging funds that have overlapping areas of interest.

Taub suggests that it's the next step beyond VCs who've worked with so-called scouts to find undiscovered gems. "I think older players are looking to expand their reach beyond what they know."

A peek inside Sequoia Capital’s low-flying, wide-reaching scout program

Even so, the industry is changing shape, and some form of consolidation, if not imminent, seems inevitable once the checks inevitably stop flying.

Some firms will break out, while others team up. Some newer investors will find themselves at top firms, while others close up shop.

Almost the only certainty right now is that a larger fund "buying" a smaller fund is "not that complicated," according to fund administration expert Bob Raynard of Standish Management in San Francisco.

Asked about the mechanics of such tie-ups, he shares that it "generally involves changing or adding members at the GP entity level [leading to a] change in control of the funds." Maybe, too, he says, there is a rebranding.

The real challenge, suggests Raynard, is just "getting two VCs to agree on a value."

And that depends entirely on their other options.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond King Jeff Gundlach says there is a simple reason Treasury yields are so low even as inflation surges

    Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.

  • Expect a 10% or worse correction in U.S. stocks by mid-August, says this forecaster with a proven track record

    In May 2020, I concluded that “the stock market… is stronger than even the most bullish investors believe.” In January of this year, I wrote that the market was still “firing on all cylinders.” In an interview on July 14, Martin said the U.S. stock market today is most definitely not firing on all cylinders. In fact, he said, the market’s internal health is now worse than at any time since October 2018.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We are in an upward-bound market right now, the S&P is up over 18% so far this year, and it’s tempting to just sit back and the portfolio appreciate. Returns are solid, and if they’re not as high as they were in 2019, they are more broad-based then they were when tech pulled back earlier this year. There’s a positive feeling in the air. It’s easy to be complacent in an atmosphere like this, but some Wall Street pros believe that now is the time to diversify the portfolio, and shift into multiple

  • Apple, Amazon, ARKK, and other big names indicate a market correction is coming, strategist says. Here’s why.

    Stocks are near all-time highs, and though U.S. futures point to a soft open on Thursday, it’s easy to find bulls these days. But a technical indicator suggests investors should be bearish.

  • 'We think that there’s going to be more upside to Apple here': Citi's Jim Suva

    Jim Suva, Citi Managing Director in Equity Research specializing in technology, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts ont he outlook of Apple.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia Add To Market Rally Weakness; Elon Musk Says This About Tesla Cybertruck

    Apple and Nvidia fell as market weakness continued. Elon Musk said the Cybertruck could "flop." But several stocks are near buys.

  • Intel wants to buy AMD’s old chip-making business? How weird are semiconductor mergers going to get?

    The semiconductor industry just keeps getting weirder and weirder, and the latest news from Intel Corp. is another example of the industry's quest for deals in search of growth.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Loses Its Patience With Chinese Stocks

    Ark Investment Management is famed for investing in companies whose profits are years if not decades away. But even the growth-focused investor has had its patience tested by China's regulatory crackdown.

  • Why Appian, Fastly, Fiverr, and LivePerson All Fell This Week

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) were all sliding this week as high-priced growth stocks largely pulled back on inflation concerns. There was no major news out on these stocks, but with June's consumer price index report showing inflation was hotter than expected, fears of tightening monetary policy from the Federal Reserve seemed to have cooled off these pricey stocks. Through Thursday at 1:19 p.m EDT, Appian was down 13.9% for the week, Fastly had lost 12.6%, Fiverr had given up 12.5%, and LivePerson was down 9.9%.

  • AMD: An Attractive Risk/Reward Play

    Over the past few years, Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) exceptional climb up the semiconductor food chain has resulted not only in increased market share for its products but has been mirrored by massive share price gains for the stock. Not so in 2021, a year which has disappointed investors so far. However, Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks there are several reasons to believe AMD shares will be back on the front foot soon enough. With server CPU momentum a “key focus,” the analyst thinks the co

  • Morgan Stanley slips, TSMC falls, Netflix gains as AMC bounce back

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • EV Charging Stock Jumps On Expanded GM Alliance

    GM expanded its new EV charging service to include commercial vehicles and named EVgo a preferred partner.

  • Voyager Digital Announces Record Quarterly Revenue with Growth of Over 65% from the Previous Quarter

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), is pleased to provide stakeholders with a business update for the Fiscal 4Q ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why BlackBerry, GameStop, and Kodak Stocks Got Destroyed This Week

    Meme stocks' bad news actually began a week ago, when investment bank Goldman Sachs observed that retail investors' willingness to risk their money betting on short squeezes -- that might or might not happen -- was waning. Result: Meme stocks took a tumble, with Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) closing Thursday down 8.5% from Friday's close, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) losing 10.4%, and GameStop (NYSE: GME) crashing to a 12.8% loss. In fact, more than half of GameStop's losses for the week came on just one trading day -- Wednesday -- when Bloomberg reported that Netflix is eying an entry into the video game space, in which it will de facto compete with GameStop.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Fell This Week

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) completed a historic milestone last Sunday, successfully launching founder Richard Branson into space. Branson's flight into space happened nearly a year after it was originally planned, due to a combination of COVID-related delays and some testing setbacks. Richard Branson (second from left) and the mission specialists ahead of the July 11 flight.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 Stocks Skyrocketing Over 60%

    The S&P 500 has been rising all year, and to date has posted gains of more than 16%. After a more volatile start to the year, with strong swings up and down from January to the end of May, during which investors pulled back from the tech giants, the NASDAQ has joined the upward trend. Its year-to-date gain now stands at 14%, and like the S&P, sits just under a record high level. But how much room is there for further growth across the board? In an environment like this, investors need to take ca

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks With 158% to 329% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Despite the stock market hitting seemingly one new high after another since the year began, Wall Street still sees value in equities. Based on the highest Wall Street price target for each of the following small-cap stocks, implied upside ranging from 158% to as much as 329% may await. The first tiny tot that Wall Street appears to be really excited about is clinical-stage biotech stock Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT).

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Oceaneering International, and SunPower All Lost Ground This Week

    The broader energy sector saw increased volatility this week, most of which was to the downside. Here's what was happening with this trio.

  • The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

    Crude oil is having a banner year as prices return to pre-pandemic levels, and we think two companies in particular are on track to win big

  • Is FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...