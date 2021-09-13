U.S. markets closed

Traditions Bank Welcomes Dr. Roxanna Gapstur To Board Of Directors

4 min read
YORK, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK), holding company for Traditions Bank, has announced that Dr. Roxanna L. Gapstur will join the bank's Board of Directors, effective at its September board meeting, reflecting the organization's continued progress toward its strategic vision for long-term success. She will also join the board of Traditions Bancorp.

Dr. Roxanna L. Gapstur, President and CEO of Wellspan Health, to join Traditions Bank Board of Directors.
Dr. Roxanna L. Gapstur, President and CEO of Wellspan Health, to join Traditions Bank Board of Directors.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, is the President and CEO of WellSpan Health, one of the 50 largest employers in Pennsylvania. She has over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience working in group practice, academic, and integrated health care systems.

"We are honored to have Dr. Gapstur become part of our leadership. She is an innovative thinker with a demonstrated track record of driving growth and transformation through strategic planning, business development, and operational excellence," said Eugene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. "In addition to the depth of her experiences, her alignment with many of the bank's key target markets makes her an outstanding fit for our organization."

Dr. Gapstur obtained her bachelor's degree from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota, and her master's degree and doctorate from the University of Minnesota. Prior to her appointment at WellSpan, she was a senior vice president and president within the HealthPartners system in Minnesota.

In 2021, she was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the nation's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives and named to Central Penn Business Journal's Power 100 List. In 2020, Dr. Gapstur was named a Game Changer in the Most Admired Nonprofit CEO category by the Central Penn Business Journal. In 2014, she was named a Top 35 Women in Healthcare Leader by Minnesota Women's Health Leadership TRUST. During her career, Dr. Gapstur has participated as a member and president of numerous nonprofit boards and currently serves on The American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board, The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania Board, Better York Board, and Downtown Renaissance Fund Board.

"Like WellSpan Health, Traditions Bank is a trusted partner in this region with a passion for serving our communities," said Gapstur. "I am honored and excited to join the Traditions Bank Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the organization's continued strategic growth."

Since opening its doors in 2002, Traditions Bank has grown to more than $700 million in assets, with an administrative center and seven branch locations in York and Lancaster Counties, and a loan production office in Cumberland County.

"Roxanna is respected for her ability to understand complex issues and drive change through leadership and collaboration," stated Founder and Chairman Michael E. Kochenour. "She aligns with our Core Values, and the diversity of her insights will be a valuable asset to Traditions Bank well into the future."

To learn more about Traditions Bank, visit www.traditions.bank.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements about Traditions Bancorp, Inc. that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of Traditions Bancorp.

Traditions Bancorp cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the bank's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release and Traditions Bancorp makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditions-bank-welcomes-dr-roxanna-gapstur-to-board-of-directors-301375735.html

SOURCE Traditions Bancorp, Inc.

