U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,541.55
    +17.46 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.00
    +147.47 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,366.16
    +56.77 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.91
    +19.85 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.60
    +2.01 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.28 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,643.21
    +2,254.64 (+4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.32
    +1.81 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.26
    +11.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Traditions Health Enters the Kansas City Market; Acquires Kansas City Operations of Lumicare Hospice

·2 min read

KANSAS CITY, Kan. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that is has acquired the Kansas City (Missouri & Kansas) operations of Lumicare Hospice ("Lumicare"). The multi-state footprint strategically expands Traditions' presence to two new states, allowing Traditions to provide a high quality of clinical care to a broader base of patients across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Traditions Health, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Traditions Health, LLC)

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The announcement was made by David Klementz, the President and CEO of Traditions. "We are extremely excited to expand our services to a new market. Lumicare shares our mission of providing high-quality care to patients and their families, and we could not be more excited to welcome the employees and patients of Lumicare into the Traditions family," said Mr. Klementz.

Triavo Health acted as the sell-side advisor to Lumicare.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 5,000 patients across sixteen states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. We provide funding and expertise to drive growth, allowing our companies and our people to achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

For inquiries or relevant opportunities, contact: Brian Talbott, brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditions-health-enters-the-kansas-city-market-acquires-kansas-city-operations-of-lumicare-hospice-301368016.html

SOURCE Traditions Health, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Chewy stock dips amid Q3 outlook, American Eagle sees a drop-off in online sales

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Chewy shares sinking after posting disappointing earnings and outlook due to slowdown of growth and American Eagle missing on revenue as online sales stagnate.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • AbbVie Stock Dropped After FDA Warning. Analysts Say Selloff Is Overblown.

    The regulator said a class of drug known as JAK inhibitors increased the risk of cancer, serious heart-related events, and death.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Why ASML Holding Rose 10.3% in August

    Ambitious spending plans from a key customer drove shares of this semiconductor equipment supplier higher.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)?

    Every investor in DocuSign, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOCU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...