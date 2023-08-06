Traeger Insider Confidence Rewarded, Stock Hits US$738m Market Cap

Last week, Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 37% last week, resulting in a US$200m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$203k is now worth US$408k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Traeger Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board & CEO Jeremy Andrus bought US$203k worth of shares at a price of US$2.98 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.95. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Traeger

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Traeger insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Traeger Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Traeger insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Traeger and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Traeger.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

