U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.73
    +8.94 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,701.64
    -55.24 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,357.46
    +121.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.22
    -23.85 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    -1.81 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -0.0890 (-5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8000
    -0.3290 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,951.08
    -3,475.25 (-5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,415.92
    -58.41 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Trafalgar Capital Partners advises SpaceJet Media on its recapitalization by the Loyal Companies and Corbel Capital Partners

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafalgar Capital Partners ("TCP") is pleased to announce that it was the exclusive advisor to SpaceJet Media ("SpaceJet") on its recapitalization by the Loyal Companies ("Loyal"), supported by financing from Corbel Capital Partners ("Corbel").

Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC)
Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC)

SpaceJet is a Houston-based technology-enabled advertising platform that connects human-based traffic and leads for advertisers, search engines and their affiliates.

"SpaceJet has innovated, developed, and scaled many technologies that impact marketing value and marketing ROI," says Chad MacKay, Loyal's Managing Partner, who is "excited to be partners with the talented SpaceJet team and accelerate growth and opportunities through the new partnership. SpaceJet will continue to bring a unique customer value proposition that sets them apart and provides increased value to its partners."

SpaceJet's CEO is pleased with how the TCP team "exceeded expectations and operated as an extension of the business with unconditional trust and fluid chemistry." SpaceJet is "grateful for TCP's seamless ability to do the heavy lifting, to keep the ship on track and gaining steam, while managing expectations, sensitivities, emotions with transparency and proactive communication during the entire process."

"SpaceJet presents an incredibly exciting opportunity," said Erich Sorger, Principal, Corbel. "The strong track record and leadership team, combined with the positive market outlook made this an easy investment for us. We're proud to partner with SpaceJet's management to drive the Company's next phase of growth."

About SpaceJet Media

Spacejet is a premier online marketing and internet lead generation company focused on delivering sustainable, scalable and fruitful value to its advertisers and publishers.

About Loyal Companies

Loyal is a private equity firm headquartered in Utah, primarily investing in companies with great people and in need of hands-on partners to grow to the next phase of business.

About Corbel Capital Partners

Corbel is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes non-control investments in the form of creatively tailored structured debt or equity securities in lower market businesses. For more information, visit www.corbelcap.com.

About Trafalgar Capital Partners

Trafalgar Capital Partners is a differentiated global investment and merchant banking firm, with a focus on technology, media, and telecommunications. Formed in 2016, TCP combines an entrepreneurial approach with deep sector expertise to identify and execute on the best solutions across geographies, transaction types and client initiatives. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or contact frantz.casseus@trafalgarcp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trafalgar-capital-partners-advises-spacejet-media-on-its-recapitalization-by-the-loyal-companies-and-corbel-capital-partners-301410159.html

SOURCE Trafalgar Capital Partners LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Rocketed Today

    The company is navigating supply chain challenges well with a record third quarter and even better guidance.

  • Micron or Skyworks: Which Semiconductor Play Is the Better Buy?

    These two hot semiconductor stocks have recently pulled back, but which one should investors snap up?

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Bristol Myers Skids As Looming Generics Shadow Its Biggest Product

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as two cancer treatments helped drive growth, but BMY stock toppled.

  • Beyond Meat Makes Excuses for Tumbling Sales

    Opinions vary on whether plant-based meat substitutes are a blessing or a curse. Others will balk at the laundry list of ingredients necessary to make processed fake meat look and taste like real meat.

  • Robinhood tumbles on earnings miss as crypto trading declines

    Shares of Robinhood sink as third quarter earnings miss expectations. JMP Securities Senior Research Analyst Devin Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.