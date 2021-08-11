U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.07
    +3.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,435.20
    +170.53 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,723.45
    -64.64 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.52
    -11.84 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.95
    -0.34 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +15.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0140 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4750
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,591.05
    +1,524.61 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.99
    +32.15 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.36
    +53.32 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Traffic Management Market worth $61.9 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Traffic Management Market by Solution (Smart Signaling, Route Guidance and Route Optimization, Traffic Analytics, and Smart Surveillance), Hardware (Display Boards, Sensors, and Surveillance Cameras), Service, System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Traffic Management size to grow from USD 35.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 61.9 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The market include a high growth rate for the adoption of eco-friendly automobile technology and introduction of MaaS in the market. A growing need for operational efficiency, and recent government mandates also plays a major role for the high growth rate of the market. However, there are significant growth opportunities for Traffic Management vendors. Small firms and startups are also marking their presence in the Traffic Management Market by providing their offerings across the world. The Traffic management industry is gradually adopting advanced technologies which integrates and coordinates the flow of traffic in various regions for the ease of commuters, i.e., vehicles and pedestrians reduce environmental impact and increase the overall Traffic efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Traffic Management Market"
375 – Tables
60 – Figures
320 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1036

The Route Guidance and Route Optimization segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the Traffic Management Market by solution, the Route guidance and route optimization is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Traffic management solutions ensure that every traffic control center gets coupled to subsystems, such as traffic light systems and other detection devices, to establish a proper integration of traffic control systems. The hardware and software systems are in conformity with international standards. The application allows smooth monitoring and instantly replies to events.

Incident detection and location system are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By system, Incident detection and location system is expected to hold the largest market size. It detects, verifies, and resolves incidents quickly. Video analysis is a well-established technology in the traffic management system for traffic incident monitoring. The real-time camera images detect a variety of incidents; and thus, lives are saved. Video Incident Detection Systems (VIDS) consists of a network of cameras that automatically detect events and ensure appropriate responses. Traffic Management Systems assists in organizing, managing, and coordinating Traffic operations from a centralized information system.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1036

Europe to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Traffic Management Market during the forecast period. The European market has diverse business needs. Enterprises in this region have the strong technical expertise and bigger IT budgets. There are many traffic management vendors in this region. Europe is the largest regional market in terms of revenue. The UK is the most developed economy, contributing significantly to the growth of the Traffic Management Market

Key Players:

The key and emerging market players in the Traffic Management Market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco) (US), SWARCO AG (SWARCO) (Austria), Siemens AG (Siemens) (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), KapschTrafficCom AG (KapschTrafficCom) (Austria), Thales Group (THALES) (France), Q-Free A.S.A. (Q-Free) (Norway), Planung Transport Verkehr Group (PTV Group) (Germany), FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) (US), Cubic Corporation (Cubic) (US), TomTom N.V. (TOMTOM) (Netherlands), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba) (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) (China), TransCore (TransCore) (US), Chevron Corporation (Chevron) (England), Oriux (Oriux) (US), Invarion Inc. (Invarion) (US), Waycare Technologies Ltd (Waycare) (US), NOTRAFFIC (NoTraffic) (Israel), INRIX, Inc. (INRIX) (England), Sensys Networks, Inc. (Sensys Networks) (US), BlueSignalInc (BlueSignal) (South Korea), Telegrad.o.o (Telegra Europe) (Croatia), Citilog (Citilog) (France), and Bercman Technologies AS (Bercman Technologies) (Estonia).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fleet Management Market by Solution (Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics and Reporting), Service (Professional and Managed), Deployment Type, Fleet Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fleet-management-systems-market-1020.html

Parking Management Market by Offering (Solutions (Parking Guidance, Parking Reservation Management, Parking Permit Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Parking Site (Off-street and On-street), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/parking-management-market-1249.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
ResearchInsight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/traffic-management-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/traffic-management.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traffic-management-market-worth-61-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301353157.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Wix.com Stock Looks Sick This Morning

    Shares of website builder Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are crashing -- down 14.5% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT -- despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat late last night. Heading into Q2, Wall Street had forecast that Wix would lose $0.37 per share (pro forma) on $311.7 million in revenue. Sales for the quarter climbed 34% year over year, with Wix observing that "more businesses continue to use Wix to create, manage and grow their online presence, with an increasing number depending on us as their full operating system."

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • Is Ballard Power Systems a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings?

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) reported a 3% year-over-year fall in its second-quarter revenue last week. This was the third consecutive quarter in which Ballard reported a fall in its revenue. Let's take a closer look at Ballard Power's performance in the latest quarter, as well as the outlook for the company and its stock.

  • 3 Stay-at-Home Stocks That Got Slammed After Reporting Earnings

    Earnings season is well underway, and a clearly emerging trend is that stay-at-home stocks are reporting decreasing engagement from customers as economies reopen worldwide. Three such examples are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Each reported sequential declines from the previous quarter and guided investors to expect continued challenges.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • New Gold Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

    New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports second quarter results for the Company as of June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter consolidated results and 2021 operational outlook (details are provided at the end of this news release). For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Second Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statement

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • The Market Celebrated Plug Power's Q2 Earnings; Here's Why I'm Not Quite as Impressed

    What investors haven't heard -- though they would be wise to learn -- is this fuel-cell focused bit of wisdom: The market loves when Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) provides a modicum of good news. Since the company reported Q2 2021 earnings last Thursday, shares of Plug Power have soared more than 12%. While the company beat analysts' revenue expectations and had some encouraging things to report, there were some points of concern in the quarter that bulls seem to be overlooking.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th

  • WW and Virgin Galactic Stocks Crater — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was doing nothing Wednesday morning as the stock market waited for July's CPI report.

  • 4 Value Stocks That'll Help You Trounce Inflation

    One of the best ways to fight back against inflation is to put your cash to work in time-tested companies.