U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,359.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,758.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,873.25
    +8.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.70
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    -0.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    +0.0520 (+3.82%)
     

  • Vix

    17.12
    +0.95 (+5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4840
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,350.66
    -854.45 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    775.93
    -32.79 (-4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,659.12
    -59.12 (-0.21%)
     

Traffic management platform NoTraffic raises $17.5M in Series A to double team size

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Most traffic intersections in the U.S. operate on technology that was invented a century ago – the simple timer. That's right. In a world where AI manages who we chat to, where we shop for clothes, how we access food, the way we move is still programmed based on traffic flow estimates for certain times of the day. An Israeli startup thinks it can change that.

The AI-based traffic management platform, aptly named NoTraffic, has just raised $17.5 million in a Series A that it will use to support its "rapid scale" of deployments. The company says it will be expanding into dozens of U.S. cities during the second half of this year, and hopes to move into European and Asian markets, as well.

Tal Kreisler, co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that NoTraffic also plans to double its team, surpassing 60 employees by the end of the year and reaching 100 during 2022, which will help it reach its goal of further developing its products and AI capabilities.

AI-enabled traffic systems are the stuff of smart cities, and there are many Chinese companies that are leading the way with similar tech, in large part because the Chinese government has backed the installation of cameras and 5G towers. For example, Alibaba's City Brain tracks more than 1,000 traffic lights in Hangzhou, a city of 10 million people, and has been successful in reducing congestion and making way for first responders. The tech giant also recently crushed its competition from nearly 40 nations, alongside Baidu, in a recent AI City Challenge. While some worry about China's tech advancing a surveillance state, NoTraffic says data from its sensors is anonymized and will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and minimize wait times.

A handful of cities in Arizona, Ohio and California have already implemented NoTraffic's platform, which involves retrofitting intersections with NoTraffic's sensors and IoT, a feat the company claims can be done "in less than two hours."

On each traffic light, NoTraffic installs four AI-based sensors that combine computer vision and radar and have a built-in V2X chip which communicates with a nearby mounted "optimization engine" so that the traffic light can make decisions in real time. The platform can detect, categorize and track all road users while determining factors like how many cars are in each lane, how many cars will join from the previous intersection, which path will each car take and how will that impact the next intersection, according to Kreisler. Those computations and decisions are done on the edge, while the synchronization of individual intersections happens on the cloud so the grid can react to real-time road conditions. Kreisler says NoTraffic uses its proprietary software to provide support, updates and upgrades over the air.

"Our algorithm is similar to how you play chess and look few moves ahead," he said. "If you’ve seen The Queen’s Gambit, there’s this scene where Liz is lying in bed, looking at the ceiling and starts calculating possible moves (scenarios) per each decision she and her opponent will make. We essentially do something very similar: start from the current state of the intersection and run hundreds of thousands of simulations or ‘what if’ scenarios on different changes to the traffic light and pick the best scenario every second."

The company claims its automated system can drop wait times in half, remove 26,000 tons of emissions and save motorists 4,655 months of time per year stuck in traffic jams, according to a statement from NoTraffic. Kreisler said these numbers come from pilot programs the company ran in Arizona and California in shadow mode, analyzing the data before and after to surface these data points.

The $17.5 million Series A was led by Nielsen Ventures, a fund founded by former Uber and Dropbox executive and Balderton Capital GP, Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen and VEKTOR Partners.

Leading early-stage venture capital investment firm Grove Ventures, insurance leader Menora Mivtachim Group and Meitav Dash, as well as existing investors like lool ventures, Next Gear Ventures and North First Ventures also participated. Lior Handelsman, one of the founders of Solar Edge, an energy manager system, will join the company's board.

Micromobility’s next big business is software, not vehicles

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Plug Power Stock Sinking Again on Tuesday?

    Extending the 1.3% drop they suffered on Monday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to slide today. Similar to yesterday, Plug Power didn't report anything on Tuesday that led investors to hit the sell button. Instead, the stock's fall is likely a reaction to the positive news that a noteworthy fuel cell peer shared this morning.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling. Goldman Sachs Is Raising Its Earnings Estimate.

    Analyst Mark Delaney remains cautiously optimistic on the stock, maintaining his Buy rating and his 12-month price target of $860.

  • 10 Best Self Driving Car Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best self-driving car stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of the electric vehicle industry and its growth potential, you can go directly to the 5 Best Self Driving Car Stocks to Invest In. Only a decade ago, the idea of seeing […]

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Finds Support At Key Level Amid EV-Fueled Surge

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, recently made its commercial debut in the U.S., with European deliveries imminent. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • GM to invest $71 million for new design and tech campus in California

    The campus will be used for GM's advanced design center operations which focus on developing concept and future mobility projects that fall outside the scope of existing production vehicle programs. General Motors said the campus will include an innovation lab and immersive technology capabilities, including augmented and virtual reality. The new site is closer to technology centers on the West Coast and creates a recruiting opportunity with its proximity to leading universities and design schools, the automaker said.

  • How long will my EV battery last? Here’s what to know

    The power source for an electric car is an expensive component to replace. Here's how long you can expect a battery to last, and how to extend its life, too.

  • Porter Airlines places order for up to 80 new jets, to fly out of Pearson for the first time

    Porter says it will operate the jets out of Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

  • 5 Greatest Missing Car Mysteries

    How did these cars just disappear?

  • Volkswagen's new business strategy puts software and autonomous driving front and center

    Volkswagen will ramp up its software, mobility as a service and battery tech to stay competitive in the coming decades, as it and other automakers prepare for the largest transition in personal mobility since the invention of the car. Laying out the company strategy Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess emphasized a top-to-bottom transformation in everything from manufacturing to revenue streams. If revenue was historically driven by sales of internal combustion engine vehicles, Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said the rest of the decade bring income derived not only from electric vehicle sales, but also software, autonomous driving and even ridesharing.

  • Canada Limits Train Speeds as It Probes Village Blaze

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s transportation authority imposed new rules on its two largest railroad companies operating in wildfire-ravaged British Columbia as it investigates whether a train caused a blaze that destroyed a village two weeks ago.Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will have to ensure they can respond within 60 minutes to any fire detected along rail lines in the most affected areas of B.C., according to a Sunday statement from Transport Canada.Train conduc

  • Letters to the Editor: EV ownership for renters is impractical. Here's how to change that

    An EV driver who lives in an apartment complex recommends subsidizing landlords who install charging stations for their tenants.

  • Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than half of the lingering 100 or so 787 Dreamliners in its inventory this year - instead of the "vast majority" it had expected - as it continues forensic inspections and costly repairs to address quality flaws in the aircraft. Boeing did not disclose a new production rate for the 787 program, but said it would shift temporarily below the already-slow current rate of five jets per month.

  • Vietnam's VinFast Preparing to Sell Electric Crossovers in the U.S.

    The company is setting up a presence in the U.S. and hopes to start sales of its compact and mid-size EV crossovers in California in 2022.

  • Electrify America to double number of EV chargers as wave of electric vehicles come to market

    Electrify America, the entity set up by Volkswagen as part of its settlement with U.S. regulators over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, said it will double the number of its electric vehicle fast charging stations in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025. The commitment, if successful, means 1,800 fast charging stations — or 10,000 individual chargers — will be installed and operational by that time. The vast majority (some 1,700 stations) will be installed in the United States, with the remainder in Canada.

  • ‘Pingdemic’ triggers train cancellations across Britain

    ‘Very likely that there will be alterations/cancellations across the railway network due to staff shortages’ – National Rail

  • Vietnam's VinFast starts operations in North America and Europe

    Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Monday it has opened offices in North America and Europe, joining a crowded field of players seeking to woo customers with smart electric cars. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. "VinFast has set up representative offices in five international markets and will soon open showrooms in California," Vingroup said.

  • Boat Sales May Be Cresting. This Stock Looks Ready to Power Through.

    The powerboat maker has the strong brands and nifty technologies to sustain growth even if boating cools off a bit. And its stock is hardly pricey.

  • Hot Wheels selects chopped Ford Model A as Legends Tour finalist

    Hot Wheels organized the first in-person Legends Tour stop of 2021 on July 10 in Miami. Several enthusiasts attended the event hoping to win, but only one was selected by a panel of judges to move on to the semi-finals. Florida resident Ray Aquit was crowned the winner by a team of judges that included Eric Han, the lead designer for Hot Wheels.

  • Will I need to wear a mask on public transport and planes after 19 July?

    Face coverings and the traveller: what are the rules and the polices?

  • EU set to call time on combustion engine within two decades

    The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion. Many carmakers have already announced huge investments in electrification, partly in anticipation of tougher emissions targets, but want to know whether the EU will back them by building public charging stations, and how soon it wants hybrid electric/combustion vehicles to be phased out. "By 2040, most carmakers' models will be pretty much electrified anyway," said Nick Parker, a managing director at consultancy AlixPartners.