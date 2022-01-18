U.S. markets closed

Traffic Safety Equipment Market to Record 3.22% CAGR by 2025 | 3M Co. and Avery Dennison Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The traffic safety equipment market is expected to grow by USD 503.49 mn at a CAGR of 3.22% from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report comprises a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments to help you to plan your business strategies.

Attractive Opportunities in Traffic Safety Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View a Free Sample Report for additional highlights on the traffic safety equipment market

All major aspects that include detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, potential application are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way to help you with decision-making strategies.

Top Key players of Traffic Safety Equipment Market covered:

  • 3M Co.

  • Avery Dennison Corp.

  • Brady Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Lindsay Corp.

  • RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc.

  • Shenzhen LuMing Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • SWARCO AG

  • Traffic Technologies Ltd.

  • Valmont Industries Inc.

The traffic safety equipment market will be driven by increasing road accidents to achieve growth opportunities. However, factors such as the negative impact of weather on traffic safety products will impede the growth of the market participants.

For more queries regarding market drivers and vendors, View Our Free Sample

  • Traffic Safety Equipment Market Split by Product

  • Traffic Safety Equipment Market Split by End-user

  • Traffic Safety Equipment Market Split by Geography


The regional distribution of the traffic safety equipment market is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the global market over the period 2021-2025.

Regional Analysis

The traffic safety equipment market research report sheds light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the traffic safety equipment market in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The rise in traffic and the increase in the number of traffic-related fatalities are the main reasons that will drive the traffic safety equipment market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global traffic safety equipment industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global traffic safety equipment industry in 2025?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global traffic safety equipment industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global traffic safety equipment market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Traffic safety equipment market research report presents critical information and factual data about the traffic safety equipment industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in traffic safety equipment market study.

The product range of the traffic safety equipment industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in traffic safety equipment market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

  • Refine your business plan & growth

  • Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

The traffic safety equipment market research report gives an overview of the traffic safety equipment industry by analyzing various key segments of this traffic safety equipment market based on the product, end-user, and geography industries. The regional distribution of the traffic safety equipment market is across the globe is considered for this traffic safety equipment industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the traffic safety equipment market over the period from 2020 to the forecasted year.

Related Reports:

  Heat Shield Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The heat shield market share is expected to increase by USD 2.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%.

  Self-Propelled Modular Transporter (SPMT) Market in North America by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT) market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 50.25 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%.

Traffic Safety Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 503.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Shenzhen LuMing Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd., SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

