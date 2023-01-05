Traffic signal recognition market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global traffic signal recognition market size is estimated to grow by USD 1068.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report
Traffic signal recognition market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Traffic signal recognition market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Traffic signal recognition market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), type (color-based detection, shape-based detection, and feature-based detection), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising demand for luxury vehicles and the increasing disposable income of consumers.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global traffic signal recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global traffic signal recognition market.
North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of highly urbanized landscapes and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as traffic management systems, to manage traffic are driving the growth of the regional market.
Traffic signal recognition market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by rapid urbanization and increased emphasis on road safety.
The rise in urban population is resulting in traffic congestion, especially in tier-I cities across the world.
The growth in industries such as e-commerce, postal and logistics, and restaurant aggregator and food delivery has further increased the number of vehicles on road, making commuting tough for the population.
This is increasing the need for proper traffic management systems to manage urban traffic, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
Leading trends influencing the market
The need to improve the regulation of traffic flow is identified as the key trend in the market.
Various road safety measures and solutions are being adopted across the world to improve traffic flow.
Governments are incorporating traffic lights at intersections to ensure the safety of pedestrians and maintain the orderly flow of traffic.
For instance, in 2019, the Department of Transportation in Kardinya, Australia, completed traffic flow improvements by upgrading pedestrian facilities, extra street lighting, traffic signal modifications, and signage marking improvements at the intersection of South Street and North Lake Road.
Such developments across the world are positively influencing the growth of the market.
Major challenges hindering market growth
The high cost of installation and maintenance is identified as the major challenge in the market.
The deployment of smart management systems requires several hardware components, including sensors, communication devices, and control systems.
It also requires advanced software that needs a higher degree of maintenance.
The use of such components significantly increases both installation and maintenance costs.
This is reducing the growth potential in the market.
What are the key data covered in this traffic signal recognition market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the traffic signal recognition market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the traffic signal recognition market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the traffic signal recognition market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of traffic signal recognition market vendors
Traffic Signal Recognition Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1068.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.36
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd., Continental AG, D G Controls Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Denso Corp., dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Gentex Corp., HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SKODA AUTO AS, SWARCO AG, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global traffic signal recognition market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
6.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Color-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Shape-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Feature-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Continental AG
12.4 D G Controls Ltd.
12.5 Denso Corp.
12.6 dSPACE GmbH
12.7 Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
12.8 European Safety Systems Ltd.
12.9 Ford Motor Co.
12.10 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH
12.11 Magna International Inc.
12.12 Mercedes Benz Group AG
12.13 Mobileye Technologies Ltd.
12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.15 SKODA AUTO AS
12.16 Volkswagen AG
12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
