Traffic signal recognition market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global traffic signal recognition market size is estimated to grow by USD 1068.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market 2023-2027
Traffic signal recognition market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Traffic signal recognition market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Traffic signal recognition market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), type (color-based detection, shape-based detection, and feature-based detection), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising demand for luxury vehicles and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global traffic signal recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global traffic signal recognition market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of highly urbanized landscapes and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as traffic management systems, to manage traffic are driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Traffic signal recognition market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by rapid urbanization and increased emphasis on road safety.

  • The rise in urban population is resulting in traffic congestion, especially in tier-I cities across the world.

  • The growth in industries such as e-commerce, postal and logistics, and restaurant aggregator and food delivery has further increased the number of vehicles on road, making commuting tough for the population.

  • This is increasing the need for proper traffic management systems to manage urban traffic, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The need to improve the regulation of traffic flow is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • Various road safety measures and solutions are being adopted across the world to improve traffic flow.

  • Governments are incorporating traffic lights at intersections to ensure the safety of pedestrians and maintain the orderly flow of traffic.

  • For instance, in 2019, the Department of Transportation in Kardinya, Australia, completed traffic flow improvements by upgrading pedestrian facilities, extra street lighting, traffic signal modifications, and signage marking improvements at the intersection of South Street and North Lake Road.

  • Such developments across the world are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The high cost of installation and maintenance is identified as the major challenge in the market.

  • The deployment of smart management systems requires several hardware components, including sensors, communication devices, and control systems.

  • It also requires advanced software that needs a higher degree of maintenance.

  • The use of such components significantly increases both installation and maintenance costs.

  • This is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about
consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample
report!

What are the key data covered in this traffic signal recognition market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the traffic signal recognition market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the traffic signal recognition market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the traffic signal recognition market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of traffic signal recognition market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The traffic lights market size is expected to increase by USD 646.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%. The growth of road transport infrastructure investment is notably driving the traffic lights market growth, although factors such as the negative impact of weather on traffic lights may impede the market growth.

  • The LED lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.82 billion. The declining manufacturing cost of LED lights is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the limited thermal tolerance of LEDs installed in industrial facilities may impede the market growth.

Traffic Signal Recognition Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1068.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd., Continental AG, D G Controls Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Denso Corp., dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Gentex Corp., HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SKODA AUTO AS, SWARCO AG, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global traffic signal recognition market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 6.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Color-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Shape-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Feature-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Continental AG

  • 12.4 D G Controls Ltd.

  • 12.5 Denso Corp.

  • 12.6 dSPACE GmbH

  • 12.7 Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

  • 12.8 European Safety Systems Ltd.

  • 12.9 Ford Motor Co.

  • 12.10 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

  • 12.11 Magna International Inc.

  • 12.12 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 12.13 Mobileye Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.15 SKODA AUTO AS

  • 12.16 Volkswagen AG

  • 12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traffic-signal-recognition-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301711862.html

SOURCE Technavio

