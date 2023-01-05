Traffic signal recognition market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global traffic signal recognition market size is estimated to grow by USD 1068.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market 2023-2027

Traffic signal recognition market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Traffic signal recognition market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Traffic signal recognition market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), type (color-based detection, shape-based detection, and feature-based detection), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising demand for luxury vehicles and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global traffic signal recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global traffic signal recognition market.

Story continues

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of highly urbanized landscapes and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as traffic management systems, to manage traffic are driving the growth of the regional market.

Traffic signal recognition market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by rapid urbanization and increased emphasis on road safety.

The rise in urban population is resulting in traffic congestion, especially in tier-I cities across the world.

The growth in industries such as e-commerce, postal and logistics, and restaurant aggregator and food delivery has further increased the number of vehicles on road, making commuting tough for the population.

This is increasing the need for proper traffic management systems to manage urban traffic, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The need to improve the regulation of traffic flow is identified as the key trend in the market.

Various road safety measures and solutions are being adopted across the world to improve traffic flow.

Governments are incorporating traffic lights at intersections to ensure the safety of pedestrians and maintain the orderly flow of traffic.

For instance, in 2019, the Department of Transportation in Kardinya, Australia, completed traffic flow improvements by upgrading pedestrian facilities, extra street lighting, traffic signal modifications, and signage marking improvements at the intersection of South Street and North Lake Road.

Such developments across the world are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of installation and maintenance is identified as the major challenge in the market.

The deployment of smart management systems requires several hardware components, including sensors, communication devices, and control systems.

It also requires advanced software that needs a higher degree of maintenance.

The use of such components significantly increases both installation and maintenance costs.

This is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about

What are the key data covered in this traffic signal recognition market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the traffic signal recognition market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the traffic signal recognition market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the traffic signal recognition market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of traffic signal recognition market vendors

Traffic Signal Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1068.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd., Continental AG, D G Controls Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Denso Corp., dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Gentex Corp., HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SKODA AUTO AS, SWARCO AG, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

