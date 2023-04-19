Traffic Technologies' (ASX:TTI) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Traffic Technologies (ASX:TTI), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Traffic Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = AU$1.5m ÷ (AU$45m - AU$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Traffic Technologies has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Infrastructure industry average of 5.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Traffic Technologies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Traffic Technologies has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Traffic Technologies' ROCE Trending?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Traffic Technologies. The company used to generate 12% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. On top of that, the business is utilizing 34% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

On a side note, Traffic Technologies' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 61% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

Our Take On Traffic Technologies' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Traffic Technologies is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 58% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Traffic Technologies (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

