From traffic tie-ups to late trains, 2023 was a bumpy road for drivers. Take a look ahead.

FALL RIVER — This past year has been a rough one for drivers in Fall River.

A major thoroughfare along the city’s waterfront vanished from use this year, causing confusing detours and ever-changing traffic patterns likely to last for a couple more years. An infusion of millions in American Rescue Plan Act money has made it possible for the city to replace miles of badly aging water mains, at the expense of causing weeks of traffic tie-ups and frustration. The MBTA's promised ticket to ride has been postponed due to construction delays. And now the region’s largest city has been crippled thanks to aging bridge infrastructure.

Here’s what went on in the local transportation scene in 2023, and what’s to come in 2024:

Route 79 expressway reconstruction project on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Route 79 expressway demolished

What happened in 2023: In the works for years, the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor improvement project finally kicked off in February when the state Department of Transportation closed part of the Route 79 expressway permanently.

The four-year $135 million project was designed to eliminate the elevated expressway lanes and transform Davol Street into a pedestrian-friendly street-level boulevard. The project gives people more access points to the waterfront, is aimed at slowing down high-speed traffic, makes the neighborhood more walkable, and frees up nearly 20 acres of real estate for development.

Route 79 expressway reconstruction project on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

But first that meant weeks of demolition and ensuing traffic headaches. The most drastic and visible portion of the project tore down elevated highway lanes and bridges that had been in place and blocking views for almost 50 years. In their place, drivers have a mile-long construction site to navigate through, weaving past newly built mountains of construction material through detours that change periodically to accommodate work.

What will happen in 2024: The project remains in Stage 2B of a four-stage process. It will likely remain in that stage throughout 2024 as detours continue and work underground takes place. Construction will continue, but will not be as noticeable to drivers tooling past as it was during the destruction of the overpasses. The whole project is due to be completed in 2026.

A pedestrian walks along Robeson Street where New Boston Road is blocked off to vehicle traffic due to roadwork. The area just beyond has several businesses, including hair salons, a craft shop, a bakery and a cafe, but access has been limited due to construction.

Street repaving causes traffic tie-ups

What happened in 2023: The city used millions in ARPA funding to undertake a massive project of replacing old water mains across the city. In the process, the city has also repaved the roads above them, refinishing streets like President Avenue from curb to curb with completely fresh, smooth asphalt.

This has also caused some frustration for drivers attempting to get around town, and for businesses with limited street access and parking, like those on New Boston Road.

What will happen in 2024: City Director of Community Utilities Paul Ferland said there are no water main replacements on the schedule for the spring 2024 construction season. “But we will be doing paving and sidewalks on some of the streets that we installed water mains on this year," he said.

Streets that will be affected include North Belmont, Vestal, Archer, Reading, Orchard and Merchant streets and Oak Grove Avenue from Locust to New Boston Road.

You may still see construction crews occasionally blocking off streets to dig up underground pipes in 2024 – but it’ll be shorter and much more limited in scope, to one house at a time.

“We’re going to be going pretty hard with lead service replacements," Ferland said. “Through the winter and into the spring, we’re going to continue with our lead service abatement program that’s mandated by DEP and EPA.”

As part of that program, the city is looking to inspect about 5,000 homes citywide that have been contacted by mail and may have lead pipes running to their meter. If lead pipes are present, the city will dig up and replace them “from the main in the middle of the street all the way into the house to the meter,” Ferland said. “We have funding to pay for the full cost of that.”

The Freetown station of the South Coast Rail has been completed.

South Coast Rail promised for late 2023, but running late

What happened in 2023: The decades-in-the-works South Coast Rail project to connect Fall River to Boston via MBTA commuter rail finally became something more than a dream. Miles of track from here to Berkley were replaced, and the line pronounced 100% complete. Rail bridges were rebuilt to accommodate the new trains. The MBTA published safety awareness materials for people to stay off railroad rights-of-way, and held emergency seminars to train first-responders in the event of an emergency.

Work on the Fall River Depot and Freetown commuter rail stations and the Weaver’s Cove layover station proceeded at a quick pace and were completed for good — Fall River even got its own glowing T sign on Davol Street.

What didn’t happen was train service.

T officials and politicians had projected since at least 2021 that South Coast Rail would be ready for passengers by the end of 2023. MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan noted at a board of directors meeting in September that revenue service was delayed.

A look at the South Coast Rail platform on Depot Street in Fall River.

What will happen in 2024: Construction of the East Taunton station is lagging, along with the Church Street station in New Bedford. Those will need to be completed. The rail line from New Bedford to Middleboro will also need to be finished.

Then the MBTA will begin what Coholan called a “monumental” testing phase lasting several months where all systems are checked; then workers will operate the line without passengers for another three months to make sure it runs smoothly.

It’s expected that South Coast Rail will be ready for passengers by summer.

Traffic is backed up on the Henderson Bridge as drivers work their way through the new rotary while detouring around I-195's Washington Bridge westbound lane shutdown

Commuting to Providence becomes a nightmare

What happened in 2023: On Dec. 11, drivers were hit with a doozy of a detour — the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge in Providence were suddenly closed by emergency decree due to aging components that could cause a catastrophic failure.

Closing this key entry point into the region’s largest city has created chaos for tens of thousands of drivers who use the bridge, many from Greater Fall River. Outrageous traffic jams have limited — or entirely cut off — access to hospitals, schools, offices, the airport, shopping malls, restaurants and more.

Heavy midday traffic clogs the Washington Bridge on Tuesday.

A plan to convert two eastbound lanes to westbound traffic is in the works, but in the meantime drivers have sought alternative routes, which have also been choked with traffic.

What will happen in 2024: The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has initially estimated a permanent fix for the Washington Bridge could take three months. Presuming no construction delays, the bridge could open by spring.

