Trailblazer Games Announces First NFT Release Date in the Eternal Dragons Saga

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Trailblazer Games is today announcing details of their first NFT collection and release strategy. The collection forms the cornerstone of a multi-chapter epic about the long-lost Eternal Dragons.

Trailblazer have chosen to release the dragons in batches, reflecting each theme that make up the 10k collection. The first batch is scheduled for July 12th, at which point 1,000 dragons will be available to mint. Holders of Eternal Dragons NFTs will benefit from an innovative breeding programme for a sustainable economy, early access and increased power in the games to come, plus many additional perks outlined here.

The team behind Eternal Dragons consists of three serial entrepreneurs and veteran gaming industry leaders from the likes of King, EA and Microsoft, with experience in building large-scale and sustainable free-to-play economies. The growing team's experience spans the design and production of award-winning games and franchises like SimCity and Candy Crush – which touch billions of hearts across multiple platforms – but also the building of platforms and tools for growth and engagement powered by data and AI, plus extensive blockchain development.

"The Eternal Dragons NFT Collection is the cornerstone of our franchise. Everything we do, everything we build is meant to add value to the holders," says Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias. "All the franchise game chapters provide added utility for these beautiful and powerful creatures. Owning them is joining an identity, a vision of a better world, connected through play."

The Eternal Dragons NFT collection marks the coming to life of Trailblazer's vision for a new era of gaming. The dragons give owners a playable character in the games to come, providing a level of integration across players and investors unparalleled pre-Web3.

