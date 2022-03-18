U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Trailblazer Games Raises $8.2M to Develop Web3-Native Fantasy Universe

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Trailblazer Games has closed an $8.2M seed round led by Makers Fund, including Play Ventures, Fabric Ventures, and a roster of prominent industry leaders in gaming and blockchain. Trailblazer is leading the evolution of games built natively for blockchain, by putting fun at the core of truly scalable economies. They are currently developing a new IP, Eternal Dragons, a multi-chapter epic about the long-lost Eternal Dragons.

Trailblazer Games Logo
Trailblazer Games Logo

The founding team consists of three serial entrepreneurs and veteran gaming industry leaders from the likes of King, EA and Microsoft, who have experience in building large-scale and sustainable free-to-play economies. They are united by a shared passion for creating engaging and entertaining gaming experiences. Trailblazer has since added talent with experience from working with Sorare, Wooga, Snowprint and other high profile studios to its team.

"We are on a mission to make games more fun and meaningful for our community by designing and producing high-quality games that natively embrace Web3 principles and technology" says Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias. "Through raising this round with our partners, we can put more investments towards building our first franchise and the technology stack needed to deliver a seamless player and blockchain investor experience. This way, our players can become entrepreneurs in a new world full of opportunity - to play and prosper."

The team's experience spans the design and production of award-winning games and franchises like SimCity and Candy Crush – which touch billions of hearts across multiple platforms – but also the building of platforms and tools for growth and engagement powered by data and AI, as well as extensive blockchain development.

Trailblazer's team is fully distributed and remote, allowing them to access the best talent available, as well as providing a multitude of diverse perspectives in the development process. The funds will be used to extend their partnerships and hire more talent to expand their team as they execute on Trailblazer's ambitious roadmap and develop their first IP: Eternal Dragons.

For further media information or for further comment please contact:

Francisco Reinhard
Phone: +55 2197614-0485
francisco@trailblazer.games or pr@trailblazer.games

SOURCE Trailblazer Games

