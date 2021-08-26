U.S. markets closed

Trailblazing Healthcare Training Provider Welcomes Two Workforce Training Executives; Launches Partnership with Cleveland Clinic

·3 min read

Taylor Danz and Jill Munce join the Medical Technology Management Institute's leadership team to help healthcare employers fill in-demand imaging roles

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI Global), an internationally recognized continuing education and training provider for medical imaging and healthcare professionals, today announced two new appointments to its leadership team. Taylor Danz, Director of Business Development, is a healthcare management executive with over 20 years' experience in the healthcare space and will focus on increasing training options with healthcare employers. Jill Munce joins the team as Executive Director of Marketing, coming to MTMI after 10 years as a senior marketing leader in the field of continuing education and professional training programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Medical Technology Management I)
(PRNewsfoto/Medical Technology Management I)

"As we navigate the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,healthcare providers increasingly require access to the resources, technology, and programs necessary to support our nation's frontline workers and their patients,'' said MTMI President Jay Mazurowski. "Jill and Taylor each bring unique experience and industry expertise that will help us meet the dynamic needs of our employer partners."

Along with the new additions to its leadership team, MTMI announced a new upskilling partnership with Cleveland Clinic Imaging Institute to provide on-site training in the wake of an increased need for breast ultrasound capacity to better support the new demand for imaging technologists. The program helped technologists gain eligibility to earn their ARRT certification and registration in breast sonography. It also reduces the overall need for FTEs, while increasing employee job satisfaction, and company value. Access to image training is pertinent as evidence-based medicine becomes more entrenched, fueling demand for advanced and hybrid imaging techniques and upskilling staff.

"Our staff at Cleveland Clinic enjoyed working with MTMI and walked away from their dynamic training with an enormous sense of accomplishment," said Lynn Rudin, Clinical Manager Breast Imaging, Cleveland Clinic. "MTMI is a valuable resource to help meet the health needs of our community and we look forward to using them for high quality training as we continue to combat the pandemic."

About MTMI-Global

Established in 1989, MTMI Global has provided over 8,000 continuing education and training programs per year for medical Imaging and healthcare professionals. MTMI has trained more than 160,000 people in the past three decades. Programs are taught by nationally known subject matter experts in fields that include: radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, bone densitometry, ultrasound, PACS/imaging informatics, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, biomedical engineering and radiation oncology. MTMI delivers outstanding educational experiences in many convenient formats including live training courses, hands-on courses, seminars, simulcasts, webinars and on-demand videos to help healthcare professionals excel in their careers and improve patient care. In January of 2019, MTMI was acquired by The College of Health Care Professionals, which is based in Houston and is the largest trainer of allied health professionals in Texas.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trailblazing-healthcare-training-provider-welcomes-two-workforce-training-executives-launches-partnership-with-cleveland-clinic-301363953.html

SOURCE Medical Technology Management Institute

