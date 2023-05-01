Trailbreaker Files for Approval of Financing
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) today announces that the Company has filed for approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to close its non-brokered private placement of units (the “Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000.
On approval the Company will issue 6,500,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $715,000, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance.
All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a 4-month hold.
The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company’s various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
