Trailer Market is estimated to be US$ 103.12 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

PMI
·7 min read
PMI
PMI

Global Trailer Market, By Type (Tank Trailers, Medical Trailers, Food Service Trailers, Refrigerated Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Enclosed Trailers, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical Products, Textile Products, Metals & Minerals, Agriculture & Farm Products, Chemicals, Commercial Machinery, Petroleum Products, Motor Vehicle Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailer Market accounted for US$ 60.14 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 103.12 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%.Trailers are used for carrying goods and materials from one place to another. There are different types of trailers used in different types of carrying goods. Trailers are used to carry heavy loads like motor vehicle parts, agricultural products, Textile products, machineries, etc. Flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry vans, car hauler trailers, refrigerated trailers are most profitable types of trailers for operating. In 2019, the European trailer fleet has around 3 million registered semi-trailers.  Fontaine trailer are the largest trailer manufacturer in North America. In US around 5.6 million are semi-trailers, and 2 million semi-trucks are in operation. Diamond C Equipment Trailers, BND Trailers, FLOE CargoMax and Sport Haven are the top brands of utility trailers. Agricultural trailers are most in demand due to increase in agricultural activities around the world. High demand and wide applications are the key factors of Trailer Market growth.

Key Highlights:

  • In 2022, Ashok Leyland has launched two new AVTR 4x2 tractor trailers and has become, the first Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) which offers the tractors with 41.5T & 43.5T GCW in two-axle configuration. This new launched trailer will help in carrying denser loads, fuel efficient, and has better advantage of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

  • In 2022, the Clarience Technologies & Wabash have launched a new technology that including new advancements connectivity applications in trailer that are essential for autonomous and electric vehicles in the market.

Analyst View:

For stronger, lighter materials that endure for a decade, new technological advancements in trailer manufacture must be taken into consideration. The global trailer market is anticipated to develop due to the high demand and rising use of trailers in a wide range of applications. As a result, start-ups and large international firms are jostling for positions in the market, increasing market rivalry. Trailers and trucks demand is rapidly increasing with the changing lifestyles and urbanization, the population is now more inclined toward getting the goods and delivery instant. Therefore fast moving consumer goods, e-commerce retailers, physical retailers and suppliers are involved in providing dellivery to the customers.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4916



Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Global Trailer Market, By Type (Tank Trailers, Medical Trailers, Food Service Trailers, Refrigerated Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Enclosed Trailers, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical Products, Textile Products, Metals & Minerals, Agriculture & Farm Products, Chemicals, Commercial Machinery, Petroleum Products, Motor Vehicle Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Trailer-Market-4916

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Trailer Market accounted for US$ 60.14 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 103.12 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%. The Global Trailer Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

  • Based on Type, Global Trailer Market is segmented into Tank Trailers, Medical Trailers, Food Service Trailers, Refrigerated Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Enclosed Trailers, and others.

  • Based on Application, Global Trailer Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Products, Textile Products, Metals & Minerals, Agriculture & Farm Products, Chemicals, Commercial Machinery, Petroleum Products, Motor Vehicle Products, and others.

  • By Region, the , Global Trailer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Trailer Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Trailer Market includes, Tata International DLT, Hyundai Motor Company, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Wabash National Corporation, Great Dane LLC, Shekou Port, CIMS, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Titan Trailers, Stako, Anderson, Paramount trailers, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, MANAC Inc., Kholeka Engineering, Roadhog trailers, Weilton, Great Dane Limited Partnership, MONO-TRANSSERVISS Ltd., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report: 

  1. Global Trailer Market, By Type

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Tank Trailers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Medical Trailers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Food Service Trailers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Refrigerated Trailers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Flatbed Trailers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Enclosed Trailers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  2. Global Trailer Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Pharmaceutical Products

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Textile Products

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Metals & Minerals

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Agriculture & Farm Products

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Chemicals

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Commercial Machinery

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Petroleum Products

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Motor Vehicle Products

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Solution (Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Park assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Front Lights, and Others), By Sensor Type (Radar, Ultrasonic, LiDAR, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger car and Commercial vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

2. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), By Application (Powertrain (Engine Control Unit, Powertrain Control Unit, Transmission Control Unit, and Others), Entertainment, Safety and Security (ADAS/ADS, ABS Control Units, and Airbag and Seatbelt Control System), Chassis Electronics, and Communication and Navigation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

3. Automotive Interior Components Market By Type (Infotainment, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, Flooring, and Others (Automotive Seats, Door Panel, and Interior Lighting), By Application (Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


