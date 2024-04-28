Trailside Village: What's next in highly anticipated West Side mixed-use development

Homeowner Nicholas Ferneding recounts a list of grievances he has with Green Township in February as construction continues on the Trailside Village and its accompanying developments in township.

A mixed-use development coming to Green Township is taking shape, with land available to buy this summer.

Trailside Village has been a West Side hot topic due to its location on the continuously developing Harrison Avenue corridor and its unique design. Known as a conservation development, it is a private-public partnership aimed at preserving the natural features surrounding the Green Township Bike and Walk Trail. It is the first conservation development in Hamilton County.

Plans for the new neighborhood have been in the works for years, to the excitement of some neighbors, who look forward to features like retail and dining options, but to the chagrin of others, upset with changes in the ever-developing community called Dent.

Still, elected officials say the development is for everyone, not just future residents. With the established 8-year-old bike trail as a draw and an aim to preserve environmental features, officials hope the walkable neighborhood will preserve some of the land's rural charm while drawing in nonresidents with entertainment components.

"The West Side, I think, is poised for the future for these families to raise their children here," said Tony Rosiello, Green Township Board of Trustees chairman. With strong public safety, schools and other community assets, he said, "all of this comes together in the package of 'This is where you want to raise your family.'"

What will be included in Trailside Village?

Trailside Village will be a neighborhood with nature at the forefront. It will be rolled out in several phases, with the first consisting of single-family homes and the second featuring mixed-use development of apartments, plus retail and dining options. It is being developed by Benken & Associates. Builders assigned to the project are M/I Homes and Dennis Ott Builders.

Walkability is one of the premier features of the development, preserving green space and creekside areas and highlighting them as community gathering spaces.

Plots will be available to buy in July or August, according to township administrator Frank Birkenhauer. Gas, water and sewer are already in place, as are streets and the main drive into the neighborhood. However, there are still no model homes built. Plots for custom homes also will be available.

Trailside Village broke ground in Green Township in 2023.

Phase 1 includes 195 lots for residential development, including:

90 trailside and creekside row house style, standalone homes with attached garages.

84 traditional homes.

21 estate homes.

The bike trail will be extended from 1.1 miles to 2.6 miles as part of the first phase. The development also will add a nature play area, a small performance lawn and an open-air pavilion.

Rosiello said talks are still underway on what will happen with the apartments and retail and dining options. It's still undecided whether the apartments will go on the second and third floor of a building with commercial development on the first floor, or a freestanding building with commercial development separate.

What is a conservation development?

Conservation developments allow residential and commercial development to exist while protecting an area's environmental features. They are designed so that the layout of the land parcel conserves natural resources while allowing development to occur at the same density as the underlying zoning, according to Ohio's Balanced Growth Program, which aims to link land-use planning to the health of watersheds and major water bodies.

To qualify as a conservation development, at least 40% of the land must be maintained as green space. Trailside Village one-ups that mark with retaining more than 50%, or 55 acres, as perpetual green space.

A sign describes the ongoing Trailside Village project in Green Township.

More than 250 trees will be planted along greenways, trails and individual properties. Wildlife crossings will allow animals to traverse the community safely.

"Property rights are pretty important in the state of Ohio, and with the conservation development, it doesn’t get much better than that," Birkenhauer said.

Who's against it and why?

When Nick Ferneding moved into his Filview Circle family home in 2000 after his grandfather died, he didn't sign up for a massive mixed-use development on what used to be a scenic horse farm just beyond his backyard.

"This thing here was a Trojan horse," Ferneding said, citing what he says was a lack of transparency on the township's end on how the area would be developed.

His neighbor Joy Mihuta attended public meetings to push back on any development off of Hutchinson Road, starting with the bike trail. Ferneding said unwelcome riff-raff, like late-night visitors having sex on cars in the parking lot, has become more common through the years. Plus, property taxes have gone up.

"(The township) is supposed to represent the people, not the developers," Mihuta said. "They have really tried to bulldoze us. That's what you get. Oh well."

Rosiello called it "Coney Island syndrome," referencing the ongoing uproar of Coney Island's closure in Anderson Township earlier this year.

"There’s people that are close to the properties," Rosiello said. "Any time you have change in the communities, it’s always tough."

Who wants it?

There is a lot of interest from empty-nesters, Birkenhauer said. Officials also hope to attract new young people living on the West Side for the first time. But some current Dent residents are looking forward to what the development will bring.

For 38 years, Sandy Hoskins has lived on Lee Court, just past the second entrance to the bike trail behind the Harrison Greene mini-lifestyle center that houses Dewey's Pizza, Graeter's and First Watch. She has seen the Harrison Avenue corridor become less rural as the township allowed more suburban sprawl, but the development is a welcome change.

Homeowner Sandy Hoskins says she is looking forward to the finished Trailside Village development and enjoys the bike path bordering her property in Green Township.

She loves the bike path and is looking forward to Trailside Village and the new entertainment district it will bring.

"Something was going to happen there anyway," she said. "I'd rather it be that."

What's the timeline?

Plots for model homes will be available to purchase this summer.

Future development of the Trailside Village Center, part of phase 2, will be located along Harrison Avenue. It will feature additional housing units and 35,000 square feet of commercial space. That will include the Village Center, which will offer a mix of dining options, as well as retail and office space.

