From Train Depot to Nightlife Space, 1902 Nightclub Brings Premiere Entertainment to South Texas

The newly-revived, historic venue now hosts global DJs and entertainers in intimate space

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1902 Nightclub is changing the nightclub scene of San Antonio with premiere entertainment in Texas. First opening its doors in November 2021, the former Sunset Station Train Depot is now reigniting nightlife in the historic St. Paul Square district of San Antonio.

Once a train depot, the 119-year-old former Sunset Station came to life with meticulous restoration into what is now 1902 Nightclub. Designed in Spanish Mission Revival style, the venue features an iconic stained-glass oculus giving way to its grand staircase and vaulted ceilings. Remembered as a "Building of 1,000 Lights", the revived train depot once again illuminates the Alamo City with its restored electric lights.

For an extra touch of mink, the space will host musicians and top-tier entertainers from around the world, making it a rich experience against the vintage architecture. The venue opened with world-renowned DJ, Steve Aoki, and will be followed by international DJ and producer, Purple Disco Machine, this month. Within the intimate space of the club, DJs play the hottest House sounds with surprise live entertainers crowned in state-of-the-art lighting and sights.

"1902 is special to all partners as the revived space transports guests to another time, while enjoying world-class entertainment in the present," said 1902 Nightclub partner, Moris Saide, regarding his vision for the club and the city. "It's an honor to be a part of an immense project of carefully preserving the history of the train depot. The vision goes beyond the nightlife industry as it reignites itself as a crucial part of San Antonio's identity."

For more information, visit www.1902satx.com.

About 1902 Nightclub

1902 Nightclub redefines Texas nightlife with world-class entertainment, cocktails, dancing, and more. Located on San Antonio's near east side, in the historic St. Paul Square, 1902 bridges the city's rich history with modern aesthetics and service. The station design is Spanish Mission Revival style, featuring broad, unadorned stucco walls, an arcade and low-pitched clay tile roofs. In the building's north end, a 16-ft window fills the hall's grand staircase and vaulted ceilings with light. Great care was taken to preserve the pristine architecture of the facility, rehabilitate many of its worn structures, and create a space that redefines Texas nightlife. For more information on the nightclub, including reservations, bottle service, events and more, please visit www.1902satx.com.

Story continues

Contact:

Mariana Vela

956-251-5001

330154@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-train-depot-to-nightlife-space-1902-nightclub-brings-premiere-entertainment-to-south-texas-301485170.html

SOURCE 1902 Nightclub