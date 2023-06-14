Rail strikes to continue for another six months

aslef union train strikes

Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to continue strike action for the next six months in their long-running pay dispute, their union has announced.

Aslef said a re-ballot of its members showed they are “in it for the long haul”.

Unions involved in industrial disputes have to hold a fresh ballot every six months to ask their members if they want to continue taking action.

Aslef balloted 12,500 of its members at 15 train operators, with most voting by more than 90pc in favour of continuing with strikes and other forms of industrial action.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: “Once again our members have decided that we are in this for the long haul.

“Train drivers are sick to the back teeth of their employers and the Government failing to negotiate in good faith, and blaming drivers for their inability to manage services and the rail industry effectively.

“Aslef members, the key workers who kept our country moving through the pandemic, are simply asking for a fair deal on pay so that they can afford to keep up with their outgoings in this government-made cost of living crisis.

“We have always said we are prepared to come to the table but the Government and the train companies need to understand that this dispute won’t be resolved by trying to bully our members into accepting worse terms and conditions.”

Some drivers have now been balloted three times since the dispute started last year.

Aslef has taken 11 days of strike action since last summer, the last of which took place on the day of the FA Cup final at Wembley and the Epsom Derby.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman called the most recent strikes “incredibly disappointing”.

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, said: “It is not fair nor sustainable to continue relying on record taxpayer subsidies to keep the industry afloat when it is still down 30pc of its pre-Covid revenue, as confirmed in the latest passenger usage report.

“Aslef must recognise that the reform of long out of date working practices is the only way forward to improve reliability and fund a pay rise.

“Instead of causing further disruption to passengers and businesses, we urge them to put our pay offer, which would have taken average driver salaries to £65,000 for a four-day week before overtime, to its membership so that we can improve services for passengers and secure the long-term future of Britain’s railways.”

