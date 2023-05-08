Train Market Poised To Reach A Valuation Of USD 99.1 Billion By The End Of 2032

Market.Us

According to Market.us, The Demand for Train market will rise due to their scenic routes and quick ability to travel great distances. Asia Pacific dominates with 53% of the Market Share in 2022 and by type, passenger train held 61% of the market share.

New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global train market was valued at USD 68.9 Billion in 2022 & is estimated to reach USD 99.1 Billion in 2032. It is attributed to register a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2032.

Since railroads were created, it has been about 200 years. The first steam-powered locomotive was built in the early 19th century and was primarily used to move coal. Later in the century, passenger trains were developed and they quickly replaced other modes of transportation for both people and goods. There are many different types of trains, such as commuter, high-speed, freight, and passenger trains. Other subcategories of passenger trains include long-distance trains, intercity trains, and regional trains.

A train's various components include the locomotive or engine, railcars or carriages, wheels, axles, and brakes, to name just a few. In addition, complex propulsion, braking, and control systems, including digital systems are typically found in modern trains. Specialized infrastructure, such as railroad tracks, bridges, tunnels, and signaling systems, is needed for the transportation of trains. To ensure safe and effective train operations, these components need to be properly constructed and maintained. In comparison to other forms of transportation like cars or airplanes, trains have less of an impact on the environment, are more energy-efficient, and are capable of carrying big loads of people and goods over great distances.

Key Takeaway:

By type, in 2022, passenger train dominates the global train market with 61% market share. The development of high-speed rail systems, especially in Asia and Europe, is a significant trend in the passenger railway industry.

By ticket type offline ticket dominates the global train market with a 69% market share. Due to the lack of widespread technological and consumer and operator adoption of online ticketing services.

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 53% .

North America is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

North America is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to Passenger rail also becoming more popular in the region with Amtrak as well commuter rail systems such as the New York City Subway seeing steady growth in recent years.

Factors affecting the growth of the train market industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the train market industry. Some of these factors include:

Government policies: Government policies play a critical role in providing funding and support for the development of rail infrastructure. Government support can help to drive investment in new rail projects as well as improve the efficiency of existing rail networks.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements, such as high-speed trains and digital signaling systems, improve the efficiency and safety of train operations. These advancements can also help to reduce costs also increase the capacity of existing rail networks.

Economic conditions: Economic conditions, such as demand for transportation services and fuel prices, can affect the profitability of the industry. Changes in economic conditions can impact the demand for rail transportation, which in turn can affect the growth of the rail industry.

Environmental concerns: Environmental concerns, such as reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation, are also driving the growth of the train market industry. Rail transportation is often seen as a more sustainable alternative to road and air transportation, which can help to reduce carbon emissions as well as promote sustainable development

Urbanization: As cities grow and become more densely populated, the demand for efficient and reliable transportation options increases. Rail transportation can provide an efficient as well reliable option for commuters and can help to reduce traffic congestion.

Freight transportation: In addition to passenger transportation, rail transportation is also an important mode of freight transportation. As the global economy continues to grow as well as trade volumes increase, the demand for freight transportation services is also increasing.

Top Trends in The Train Market Industry

High-Speed Trains: The demand for high-speed trains has significantly increased across the world countries like China France and Japan have been leading the development of high-speed network

Sustainable Trains: The market for trains is not an exception to the growing concern about sustainability in the transportation industry. many companies are investing in the creation of sustainable train technology including hydrogen-powered, electric, and renewable energy-powered train

Digitalization: With the development of advanced train control systems IoT sensors and big data analytics. these technologies are being used to increase train operation, reliability, efficiency, and safety

Interoperability: With the increasing demand for international train travel, there is a need for interoperability between different train systems. An effort is being made to standardize train technology and infrastructure to enable seamless cross-border travel

Increased Investment: Private companies and the government are investing heavily in the train market, with a focus on improving infrastructure, modernizing trains, and increasing capacity to meet the growing demand.

Market Growth

As more people relocate to cities, there is an increasing need for public transit options, especially trains. This is particularly true in emerging countries where urbanization is accelerating. Trains are a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation than cars and airplanes. This has increased interest in trains as a sustainable transportation option, particularly in Europe and Asia. The train industry has seen significant technological advancement recently including advancement in high-speed rail, automation as well as digitization. Because of these advancement train are now more efficient, safe, and dependable making them more appealing means of transportation. In emerging nations, there is a growing need for transportation options that are quicker, more comfortable, and more practical than conventional forms of transit for longer-distance travel. The train is considered as a solution to meet this need.

It was necessary to update deteriorating railroad infrastructure such as tracks, bridges as well as tunnels in developed nations. The train sector has received large investments from nations like the United States and Japan, which aided in the market's expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the global market with a revenue share of around 53.0%. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest train markets, including China, Japan, and India. These markets are characterized by a mix of traditional and high-speed trains, with a strong emphasis on reliability, efficiency, and affordability. The market is also seeing significant growth in urban transportation solutions such as light rail and metro systems.

The North America market for trains is dominated by freight transportation, with companies such as Union Pacific and Canadian National Railway controlling a significant share of the market. Passenger rail is also becoming more popular in the region with Amtrak as well commuter rail systems such as the New York City Subway seeing steady growth in recent years.

With a focus on commuter and high-speed rail, Europe is one of the biggest and most developed markets for trains in the world. Major manufacturers like Siemens, Alstom, and Bombardier dominate the European market, which is also significantly influenced by public policies and infrastructure spending.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 68.9 Million Market Size (2032) USD 99.1 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 3.8% from 2023 to 2032 Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 53% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The growth of the global train market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for public transportation, the growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, and the increasing investments in railway infrastructure projects. Additionally, the development of high-speed rail networks in various countries is also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the demand for trains is expected to increase in the coming years due to increasing urbanization and the need for efficient and sustainable modes of transportation. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with China as well India being the major contributors to the growth. Overall, the global train market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by various factors such as increasing urbanization, government initiatives also the need for sustainable transportation.

Market Restraints

For companies wishing to enter the field, investing in massive infrastructure, rolling stock, and maintenance facilities is required for train systems. Trains compete with vehicles such as cars, buses, and airplanes in the transportation sector. While cars and buses are typically more practical for shorter trips, aircraft may often travel faster. The train industry is subject to stringent regulations regarding environmental impact and safety. These regulations may push up costs and discourage inventiveness in the industry. Frequent, often expensive, train maintenance is required. This can be a significant obstacle for companies trying to reduce costs. Train systems require tracks, stops, and maintenance facilities, among other things. It can be quite challenging to build this infrastructure, especially in congested areas with little space.

Market Opportunities

As more people move to cities, the demand for public transportation rises, and trains are a common choice because of their effectiveness, speed, and dependability. As a result of the global movement for sustainable transportation, trains have seen increased investment because they are a clean and energy-efficient mode of transportation. Manufacturers and operators now have more options because of advances in train technology, such as high-speed trains, magnetic levitation trains, and driverless trains. The infrastructure of railways is being heavily invested in by governments around the world, including tax breaks for manufacturers and subsidies for operators. Trains are a popular mode of travel for visitors because of their scenic routes and speedy ability to cover long distances.

Report segmentation of the train market industry.

Type Insight

Based on type, passenger train dominates the global train market with a 61% market share. The development of high-speed rail systems, especially in Asia and Europe, is a significant trend in the passenger railway industry. For short to medium distances, these systems provide a quicker, more effective alternative to flying, and they are growing in popularity among tourists. The nations with the largest high-speed rail networks include China, Japan, France, Spain, and Germany. Another trend is the increased focus on amenities and comfort for passengers.

To move goods and resources between different geographic areas and industrial sectors, freight trains are a crucial part of the worldwide train market. Raw commodities like coal and iron ore as well as finished goods like cars, electronics, and food are frequently transported via freight trains. Due to growing trade and globalization, there has been an increase in the need for freight trains in recent years.

Ticket Type Insight

Based on ticket type, offline ticket dominates the global train market with a 69% market share. Due to the lack of widespread technological and consumer and operator adoption of online ticketing services. A counter ticket is one that is purchased at the train station's ticket window. Counter tickets are available for single, round-trip, and season trips. Together with an ordinary ticket, a reservation ticket can reserve a certain seat or bed on the train. Speciﬁc trains, especially high-speed trains, require reservation tickets, which are frequently offered for first-class as well sleeper seats. Without actually boarding the train, the traveler can use a platform ticket to enter the platform area of the station.

Online ticket is anticipated to expand rapidly, when compared to more conventional ways, buying train tickets online has a variety of advantages. It allows travelers to cut down on time and avoid lengthy lines at ticket booths. Also, they can examine the train schedule, pick the seat of their choice, and pay for their ticket using a variety of payment options

Recent Development of the train market.

In December 2021- A high-speed rail route linking Makkah, Medina, Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City was officially opened in Saudi Arabia. The line travels 450 kilometers with a top speed of 300 kilometers per hour (186 mph)

In January 2022- 20 hydrogen-powered trains will be delivered by 2023 by the French train maker Alstom to Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM) in Italy. This will be the country of Italy's first hydrogen-powered trains.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Based on the Ticket Type

Online Ticket

Offline Ticket

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market is extremely fragmented, with large and small companies both having significant influence. Important businesses concentrate on expanding and extending rail networks to underserved regions and technical advancements. Several operators intend to replace diesel-powered trains with innovative green technologies like fuel cells. For long-distance train travel in Asia and Europe, many countries also intend to invest in high-speed rail.

Some of the major players include:

Deutsche Bahn AG Company Profile

SNCF Group

MTR Corporation Limited

Amtrak Corporation

Via Rail Canada Inc.

Korea Railroad Corporation

China State Railway Co. Ltd.

OBB Group

Central Japan Railway Company

NSW Train link

Other Key Players

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

