Train and Tube strikes: Dates and services affected

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan on the picket line outside London Euston station - James Manning/PA

Rail passengers across the UK face disruption to their travel plans this week as train drivers union Aslef embark on another wave of strikes and a ban on overtime. The Tube strikes, however, have been cancelled.

The train strikes and overtime ban affect 16 train operating companies. The union has so far called 14 one-day strikes during its 16-month dispute over pay.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers, as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers, have forced us into this position.

Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time.

“Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch says workers remain in dispute over pensions and will continue to negotiate with bosses - Peter Byrne/PA

Meanwhile, Tube workers called off strike action planned for this week, claiming to have won concessions in their dispute over pay and changes to working practices. RMT bosses said the union has managed to save key jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around changes to pay grading.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT, the union representing Tube workers, said: “I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our tube dispute.

“Without the unity and industrial power of our members, there is no way we would have been able to make the progress we have.

“We still remain in dispute over outstanding issues around pensions and working agreements and will continue to pursue a negotiated settlement.”

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: “We are pleased that the RMT has withdrawn its planned industrial action this week and that the dispute on our change proposals in stations is now resolved. This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions as we evolve London Underground to ensure we can continue to support the capital in the most effective way.”

When are the train and Tube strikes?

Strikes will be held on the following dates:

Saturday September 30 – train strike

Wednesday October 4 – train strike will take place, Tube strike cancelled

Friday October 6 – planned Tube strike cancelled

Aslef members will stage an overtime ban across the rail network on:

Friday September 29

From Monday October 2 to Friday October 6

Which rail companies are affected?

The train companies affected are:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Caledonian Sleeper

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

GWR

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

Heathrow Express

Island Line

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern

Gatwick Express

South Western Railway main line

Stanstead Express

SWR depot drivers

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains.

Advice for travelling during train strikes

National Rail warns passengers to expect “significant disruption” on strike days. Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day immediately after.

National Rail has recommended that passengers:

Use its Journey Planner. Passengers should check close to the time of each strike date

Use its Live Trains page for the most up-to-date information about arrivals and departures

Plan ahead and check before you travel. This includes checking your entire journey, especially if you’re travelling on the first and last trains of strike days

Train station ticket office closures

Nearly all railway station ticket offices are being shut and staff moved on to station platform and concourse duties, according to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). Ticket office facilities will remain open only at the busiest stations.

Posters are being displayed in stations informing passengers about potential closures. The Government will make the final decision on which offices will be axed following a consultation. It is not known how quickly the first offices will shut, but the closure programme is expected to last for three years.

Why are Aslef striking?

Aslef members are taking industrial action as they push for a pay rise.

The union has criticised the government from failing to meet its negotiating team – general secretary Mick Whelan, assistant general secretary Simon Weller, and executive committee president Dave Calfe.

They last met representatives of the employers, the Rail Delivery Group, under the agreed post-pandemic framework of the Rail Industry Recovery Group, in April.

Mr Whelan added: “Do you remember Where’s Wally? Well, what we want to know is Where’s Harper?

“We last saw the Secretary of State for Transport in December.

“We last saw Huw Merriman, the Rail Minister, in January.

“And we last saw the train companies in April.

“Since then, nothing. Nada. Zilch. Not a letter, not an email, not a text message, not a phone call, not a WhatsApp. Not a word!”

This article is being kept updated with the latest news daily.

