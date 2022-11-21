TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

Trainers' House Oyj

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 21 NOVEMBER 2022 at 9:30

Trainers' House Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 will be published on Thursday 23 February 2023.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 29 March 2023.

The financial reports for 2023 will be published as follows:

27 April 2023 at 8:30 Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2023

20 July 2023 at 8:30 Half Year Financial Report 1 January – 30 June 2023

26 October 2023 at 8:30 Interim Report 1 January -30 September 2023

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC

Saku Keskitalo, tel. +358 404 111 111

CFO

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.trainershouse.fi – For investors



