TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

Trainers' House Oyj
·1 min read
Trainers' House Oyj
Trainers' House Oyj

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 21 NOVEMBER 2022 at 9:30

Trainers' House Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 will be published on Thursday 23 February 2023.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 29 March 2023.

The financial reports for 2023 will be published as follows:

27 April 2023 at 8:30            Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2023
20 July 2023 at 8:30             Half Year Financial Report 1 January – 30 June 2023
26 October 2023 at 8:30          Interim Report 1 January -30 September 2023

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC
Saku Keskitalo, tel. +358 404 111 111
CFO

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.trainershouse.fi – For investors


