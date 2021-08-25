U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Training Industry Names Qstream a 2021 Top Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training Company

·2 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, a global leader in microlearning technology, announced today that Training Industry has named Qstream a 2021 Top Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness Training Company. Training Industry is the leading research and information resource providing corporate learning leaders with best practices and training tools for organizational learning and development.

Qstream was selected as a Top Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training Company based on our microlearning technology capability, years of experience and deep expertise helping organizations around the globe deliver training and superior knowledge retention for a safe work environment when it matters most. Qstream's microlearning technology delivers and reinforces critical knowledge relating to precautionary procedures and operations for workplace safety, food safety, equipment use and safety to minimize risk of injury, cyber-threats, compliance breaches, and mental health and wellbeing.

"No matter the size of a company or the industry it's in, it's important for all companies to provide health and safety training to their employees so they feel safe at work," said Ken Taylor, CEO of Training Industry. "In most cases, health and safety training can be long and tedious but Qstream provides a quick and easy way to deliver and reinforce training to help many organizations create a safer, more productive work environment."

To view the complete list of 2021 Top Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness Training Companies, visit here.

About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

About Qstream
Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

Media Contact:

David Resendes
david.resendes@qstream.com
+1 (781) 960-5411

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/training-industry-names-qstream-a-2021-top-employee-health-safety-and-wellness-training-company-301362812.html

SOURCE Qstream

