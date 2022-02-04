Training Industry Names ValueSelling Associates a Top 20 Sales Training Company for the 13th Consecutive Year

Innovation, Geographic Reach, and Timely Measurable Results are Key Attributes for ValueSelling Associates’ Success

Training Industry Top 20

Training Industry Selects ValueSelling Associates as a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement company for 2022

Training Industry Selects ValueSelling Associates as a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement company for 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be selected to the 2022 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training and Enablement Companies List. This is the thirteenth consecutive year that ValueSelling has received this distinction. Training Industry reports on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. View Training Industry’s Top 20 list of Sales Training Companies for 2022, along with the Watch List.

The Training Industry Top 20 list selection was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the sales training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, said, “We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the sales training industry by Training Industry. This past year, Value Selling Associates has doubled down on our investment in technology innovation tools to further enhance and integrate our ValueSelling Framework methodology with our clients’ CRM/SFM platforms. We’ve also expanded our global footprint throughout the Asia Pacific region, and we continue to help our clients drive immediate, measurable results. We appreciate that Training Industry recognizes our ongoing innovation and impact in the sales training market.”

Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc., adds, “This year’s Sales Training and Enablement Top 20 companies provided quality training to their customers with a range of topics and the readiness to adapt to their needs. With virtual transitions and new tools for learning, these companies prepare their customers with the best offerings and innovations to help keep them up to date with new selling trends.”

Story continues

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology that makes complex B2B selling simple by focusing on the buyer value and business challenges. Because the ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology is a simple and repeatable process, people adopt it and use it consistently. It helps organizations deliver measurable results quickly, including revenue growth, improved margins, and reduced costs.

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services – both in-person and virtually – to keep it simple and drive sales results. Consistently ranked as a Top 20 Sales Training company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, ValueSelling Associates has also earned a place on the Gartner Magic Quadrant and in-depth client reviews can be found on the Garter Peer Insights site.

To gain further insight on ValueSelling Associate’s approach:

Sign up for a ValueSelling webinar

Listen to The B2B Revenue Executive Experience podcast

Explore the ValueSelling blog

Visit the newsroom for media coverage on ValueSelling

Learn more about our Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) sessions



About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results.

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:





Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92acad1e-9bce-4ec2-819d-93b7ad9da856



