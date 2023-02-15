IT training market to grow by USD 12,044.11 million; APAC will account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global IT training market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,044.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 25,342.52 million. APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Training Market 2023-2027

IT training market - Five Forces

The global IT training market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business.

IT training market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

IT training market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others), end-user (corporate, schools and colleges, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the infrastructure segment during the forecast period. The segment involves building, sustaining, and managing IT infrastructure and networking and cloud computing infrastructure. The growth of the segment is driven by the growing demand for skilled individuals in networking and cloud computing technology.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global IT training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global IT training market.

APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increased outsourcing of IT services and improving IT network infrastructure. Also, the expansion of enterprise infrastructure and growth in the number of SMEs are fostering the growth of the IT training market in APAC.



IT Training Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by growth is the number of strategic partnerships among vendors.

Many vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances and acquiring smaller companies to expand their customer base and geographic presence.

For instance, in January 2021, SAP SE and Signavio GmbH announced that SAP had decided to acquire Signavio, a market leader in enterprise business process analytics and process management.

Similarly, in March 2019, Tech Data Corp. (Tech Data), through its brand ExitCertified, expanded its cloud curriculum through its partnership with Google and Docker Inc.

Many such strategic activities are expanding the customer base of vendors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global IT training market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth in popularity of blended learning is the key trend in the market.

Many organizations are adopting blended learning as it is a cost-effective method of engaging and imparting training to employees.

The blended learning method offers more customized training modules with on-demand learning and other features such as the incorporation of microlearning.

The growing popularity of blended learning is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of blended e-learning courses along with a mix of traditional onsite training and online training.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growth in the popularity of MOOCs will challenge the growth of the market.

The popularity of MOOCs is increasing among learners as they provide free online courses for IT, executive education, and employee development.

They are cost-effective and offer higher flexibility, and ease of access as the user can enroll for these courses online.

With the growing demand for IT learning, many courses are being introduced in open online learning sources.

The availability of free online learning courses is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses.

What are the key data covered in this IT training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IT training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IT training market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IT training market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IT training market vendors





IT Training Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,044.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, India, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACI Learning, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., CBT Nuggets LLC, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExecuTrain, Fast Lane Consulting and Education Services, Firebrand Training Ltd., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ILX Group, Information System Audit and Control Association Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Radical Technologies, Tech Data Corp., International Business Machines Corp., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global IT training market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Database - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Schools and colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

12.4 Apple Inc.

12.5 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

12.7 ExecuTrain

12.8 Fast Lane Consulting and Education Services

12.9 Firebrand Training Ltd.

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

12.12 ILX Group

12.13 LearnQuest Inc.

12.14 Learning Technologies Group Plc

12.15 New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.

12.16 Oracle Corp.

12.17 Tech Data Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

