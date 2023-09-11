Training is offered to help residents clean up Lahaina devastation

Sep. 11—The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement wants to train and certify evacuees of the Lahaina wildfire beginning Friday for Lahaina's recovery.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement wants to train and certify evacuees of the Lahaina wildfire beginning Friday for Lahaina's recovery.

The courses are scheduled at a new classroom space near CNHA's Kako 'o Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall Village in Kahului. To sign up, visit HawaiianCoun cil.org /MauiWorkforce.

There will be two phases of training beginning Friday, starting with :—A 10-hour OSHA-10 Construction Certification program offering basics of occupational safety and health.—A 30-hour OSHA-30 Construction Certification program to qualify as safety directors, forepersons and field supervisors.—HAZMAT awareness course for handling, responding to or exposure to hazardous materials at work or home.—A 24-hour HAZWOPER ­-­­24 certification program on a range of safety and health topics relevant to hazardous waste operations such as recognizing and avoiding risks of hazardous materials, use of personal protective equipment, hazard communications, decontamination and site emergencies.—A 40-hour HAZWOPER-­­­­40 certification program for workers who are new to hazardous waste and emergency response. Students will learn to safely and properly perform required or voluntary cleanup job duties in compliance with OSHA's HAZWOPER standard.

"We are also looking for local companies who want to provide training for their employees, " CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis said in a statement. "We can help facilitate group training classes for them."

CNHA plans future courses to be announced later, including :—A six-week commercial driver's license program. Must be minimum of 21 years old with a valid driver's license and current medical examiner's certificate (Form MCSA-5876 ).—A two-day CDL HAZMAT Endorsement program to provide study assistance on the HAZMAT knowledge test to those with commercial driver's licenses interested in getting hazardous materials endorsement, which is required for drivers of vehicles that transport hazardous materials requiring placards. Must have a commercial driver's license and clean background.—An eight-hour forklift safety training program for forklift certification.—A 12-week carpentry program for entry-level carpentry positions. Includes training for trade certifications, such as OSHA-10, respiratory and first aid.