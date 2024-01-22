Training partnership gets $1.5 million in federal funds to start EV charging jobs program

A new program aims to create career pathways in the clean-energy sector for Milwaukee-area women, people of color, youth who have not finished high school and others who face systemic barriers to good-paying jobs.

A $1.5 million federal grant to the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership will provide funds to create a pre-apprenticsehip training program for careers related to electric vehicle charging. The EV Skilled Trades Employment Program aims to expose more than 200 people to EV-charging manufacturing, installation and maintenance jobs.

The program is expected to launch at WRTP's Wisconsin Avenue headquarters in fall. It will offer support services, connections to union partners for apprenticeships and additional training, and job placement assistance. It is expected that 100 people will have begun training by the end of the program.

"We're really looking to welcome everybody into the workforce with this grant to ensure that everyone has that equitable career pathway to a trade occupation," said Lindsay Blumer, president and CEO of WRTP.

The funds will be used to hire instructors and program staff, fund support services to help participants complete their training and find jobs.

WRTP's program partners include Milwaukee Urban League, The Way Out, My Way Out and EmpowHer.

Blumer said the program's focus on Milwaukee is in response to double-digit employment rates in some parts of the city.

"While the narrative is that unemployment is quite low in Wisconsin, there are pockets within the Milwaukee area where unemployment is reaching between 12 and 17%," and" she said. "It's vitally important that we make sure that everyone is aware of these opportunities so that they have access to these family supporting wages and they have access to training through our programs. So that we actually have a really skilled and diverse workforce going forward."

Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su and representatives of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant Friday during a visit to the Milwaukee Electrical JATC North Campus in Wauwatosa.

The grant is one of 30 made available by the Biden administration through the U.S. Department of Energy's Ride and Drive program. The grants, totalling $46.5 million, aim to "boost electric vehicle (EV) charging performance, resiliency, and reliability; support equitable access to clean transportation solutions; and grow the clean energy workforce."

Steve Patton, of Milwaukee, connects his 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle to a high-speed charging network station in the Walmart parking lot in West Milwaukee in September 2022.

The announcement coincides with progress in the Legislature on a pair of bills that would clear the way for the state Department of Transportation to request proposals for the buildout of a statewide high-speed charging network on Wisconsin’s interstates and state highways.

The DOT has been awarded $78.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to work with businesses to build the network, which would site a Level 3 charging station every 50 or so miles along the highways. NEVI funds would cover up to 80% of the cost of installing the fast chargers. NEVI is a first step in the Biden administration’s goal of building out an affordable and national network of at least 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030.

The state DOT began accepting proposals from companies on Jan. 12, but will not be able to spend the money without a change in state law that exempts companies that operate the chargers from regulation as a utility. Under current law, non-utilities can not sell electricity by the amount delivered, a requirement of NEVI, and can only charge customers based on the time they’re plugged in and charging.

Bills that would exempt charging station operators from the state's utility law and authorize retail electricity sales at charging stations were approved this week by the state Senate and are expected to be taken up by the Assembly in coming weeks.

Building a high-speed charging network along state highways is seen as a critical step to encouraging broader adoption of electric vehicles, said Chelsea Chandler, climate, energy and air program director for Clean Wisconsin.

"I think that EV charging and the lack of sufficient infrastructure is the number one thing that's holding back EVs from going more mainstream," Chandler said. "People want to be able to travel with the confidence that they can get where they need to go and be able to charge as they may need to ... I think the ideal is to make it functionally as easy to charge an electric car as it is to fill up your gas car at the pump."

She said buildout of the highway charging network, and subsequent efforts to bring convenient high-speed charging to communities across the state, will create demand for workers.

"I really do think there's a lot of opportunity and infrastructure means jobs," Chandler said. "So I think that there's a really good opportunity to kind of embrace EV charging as part of the local clean energy economy."

