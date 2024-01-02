Trains, planes, beer gardens and a water park: 24 big new openings of 2023 in Delaware

If 2022 was the year that pandemic-era plans came to roost in Delaware, 2023 was the slow and uncertain return to normalcy. It was a year of fast-food franchising, gas food wars, big restaurant openings and heated fights over warehouse construction.

You know — normal.

But 2023 was also a year in which some of the biggest projects in the region, some percolating for as long as 17 years, were finally able to clear their final hurdles. Worker shortages, supply chain breakdowns and cost spirals had left ambitious projects all over the country in suspended animation during the pandemic.

But as the economy returns to familiar, if not solid, footing, the ribbons are finally being cut and the doors are finally open on train stations, hotels and lodges all over Delaware (and a wee smidge across the border into Maryland).

In the coming days, we'll check in on the big upcoming projects we're watching for 2024 in Delaware. But for now, here's what's newly big, open, buyable or edible over the past year.

A train station for Claymont — plus a big ol' warehouse

In what's certainly the biggest piece of public transportation infrastructure to hit Delaware in recent memory, the $90 million Claymont Transportation Center opened in November after 17 years of planning and construction.

The Victorian-brick transportation center, funded mostly with federal money and a $16 million investment from the state, offers two 630-foot-long train platforms with eight windscreens on each side, an imposing pedestrian bridge spanning the four Amtrak and SEPTA tracks, and a three-level, 464-space parking garage.

A $90 million, regional transportation center in Claymont, Delaware will begin SEPTA and DART service on December 4, 2023. The station, at 191 Transit Center Dr., replaces the previous Claymont Rail Station on Myrtle Ave.

But the train station is also meant to be an anchor investment to spur new development and new population growth in a brand-new Claymont — the centerpiece of a new development called First State Crossing that is planned for as many as 5,000 new residents and corresponding retail and restaurants.

So far, the development has been industrial. Namely, First Industrial Realty completed a 358,000-square-foot First State Crossing logistics center on Philadelphia Pike at Naamans Road in October — a very large white box of a thing that is currently looking for tenants. In November, Agile Cold Storage also broke ground next door on a temperature-controlled warehouse.

Advance coverage: Sneak peek of the new $90M Claymont transportation center, opening soon to rail commuters

Commercial flights again take off from Wilmington Airport

An Avelo Airlines plane sits at the Wilmington Airport waiting for passengers to board.

For the first time in years, a Delaware airport has become a transit hub.

Since its first flight out of Wilmington Airport in February 2023, the upstart Avelo Airlines has broken record after record for passenger service out of the airport, starting service to Puerto Rico and surpassing the airport's previous record of 200,000 served customers set nearly 10 years ago.

Passengers at the check-in counter for Avelo Airlines first flight from Wilmington to San Juan Puerto Rico on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Avelo started flights from the airport in February 2023 with a flight to Orlando, Florida, and since expanded to 16 locations including San Juan, Puerto Rico and various small cities around the American South. Around half of these routes have been suspended during the off-season, with promises to resume most of these when the sun comes back.

As of November, Avelo flies out of Wilmington to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Florida locations that include Orlando, Fort Myers, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Sarasota.

More: We took the first flight on Avelo from New Castle Airport. Here's what it was like.

The biggest water park in Great Wolf Lodge's portfolio is now minutes from the Delaware border

A family enjoys the Great Geyser Water Park at the grand opening of the Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, Md., Thursday, June 29, 2023.

In June, the Maryland Great Wolf Lodge finally opened its doors to the public with 22 water slides, a bowling alley, a ropes course, a mini golf course, an arcade and more.

It's not quite Delaware — it's located just off I-95 in Perryville — but it's a mere 30 miles from Wilmington down the freeway, a quick zip on a weekend. The $250 million facility is the largest resort in the chain's portfolio, with 128,000 square feet of water parks, a 57,000-square-foot adventure center and 700 suites for people to stay.

We can keep reciting the numbers, but they'll all be boggling. Suffice it to say, it's very big and full of water slides and people. You can stay there overnight if you like — bookings are steeply discounted during winter months — and the interior is kept at a toasty 84 degrees.

More: We went to Great Wolf Lodge on opening day and all we got was soaking wet

The luxe new Brandywine Restaurant, from the owners of Snuff Mill

In November, one of the buzziest new restaurants in Delaware opened its doors, from an owner of Snuff Mill Restaurant and Wine Bar, last year's Restaurant of the Year from the Delaware Restaurants Association.

The Brandywine Restaurant opened its doors with “New American Classic Cuisine" in a 1,700-square-foot space on the bottom floor of the 2000 Penn building, which includes luxury apartments and the Santa Fe Mexican Grill. The restaurant features contemporary twists on traditional dishes such as oysters Rockefeller with Vietnamese fish sauce, and Parker rolls with everything bagel seasoning, not to mention takes on beef Wellington and steak Diane.

The Brandywine's front and back of the house team has worked at restaurants in Philadelphia; New York; New Orleans; and local Wilmington establishments including Bardea Food & Drink, the former Domain Hudson and the Columbus Inn.

Independent bookstores return to Downtown Wilmington and Kent County

Claire van den Broek (left) and Ryan Eanes (right) opened Huxley and Hiro in October in downtown Wilmington.

Since the pandemic, there's been a perhaps surprising resurgence. The local bookstore has come back with a vengeance, not just in Delaware but across the country.

In September, Dawn Fair opened the first independent bookstore Kent County had seen in years, Dawn’s Books and Stuff, which sells a small selection of used and new books alongside vinyl records at 2296 Forrest Ave. in Dover.

A month later, downtown Wilmington got its first full-service independent bookstore since the closure of beloved longtime shop Ninth Street Book Shop in 2018. Huxley & Hiro, from partners Claire van den Broek and Ryan Eanes, opened at 419 N. Main St. with an expansive hand-picked selection that caters to tastes both local and personal, a strong focus on Delaware authors, local art and memorabilia, and events with local and touring authors.

"We think that there's demand for a space like a bookstore,” van den Broek told Delaware Online/The News Journal. “We certainly see among younger generations, like Gen Z, that they're interested in coming into physical bookstores. … They want a space where they can physically meet, or they can browse. They want that experience that generations before them have had for many years.”

More: With new stores in Wilmington, Dover, independent bookstores make a resurgence in Delaware

Downtown Newark has a new 7-story hotel

The Hyatt Place Newark/Main Street, a seven-story hotel at the center of downtown Newark, opened in May.

It is the only hotel on Newark's Main Street, the college town's central corridor that predominately features restaurants and student apartment buildings with street-level retail. At more than 70 feet high, the hotel is one of the area's tallest buildings.

Its developers believe by bringing patrons directly downtown, the hotel will boost business to Newark restaurants and shops. It will also be a boon to the city by increasing its tax base.

A beer garden blooms in Dover

After: The view of Rail Haus beer garden on North West Street in Dover on Oct. 13, 2023.

When the weather heats up again this spring, Dover-area residents will have a new place to soak up rays and debate the finer points of Motueka versus Riwaka hops.

Rail Haus opened in November with 2,500 square feet of indoor space, seating for about 80 and a bar, not to mention overhead doors that can be opened when the weather’s nice or closed for the comfort of customers. But the outdoor space is what makes the restaurant a beer garden, with nearly 20,000 square feet for outdoor dining and hanging out with long beer garden-style tables and lots of chairs for relaxing.

The menu features bratwurst – German-style sausages – along with burgers, salads and döners – a German dish similar to Greek gyros. Outdoor plans include live music and fitness classes. Rail Haus was a three-year, $3 million project for managing partner Donny Legans.

Opening coverage: Sneak preview: See the new Rail Haus indoor-outdoor beer garden set to open in Dover

A new boutique hotel and restaurant open in Rehoboth Beach

At the apex of the summer season in late July, the 60-room Coast Rehoboth Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton cracked its doors at 123 Second St. and Rehoboth Avenue, billing itself as an "upscale boutique hotel and restaurant experience designed to celebrate one of the greatest natural treasures in one of the most unique, historic beach towns in North America."

The hotel offers golf cart transportation to the beach, a rooftop-indoor pool, a patio with a firepit and an onsite Mediterranean-inspired restaurant called Sirocco whose food careens from ravioli to saganaki to roasted branzino to a beach restaurant's obligatory crab cakes.

The gas station food wars heat up

The kitchen area of the Dash In in Middletown.

As gas stations become home to some of the busiest restaurants in the mid-Atlantic — a business model that doubles as scathing social commentary — Delaware may be home to the hottest gas station food war of them all.

The border of northern Delaware and Maryland may be the only place you can find a Wawa, Sheetz, Dash In and Royal Farms all within 10 miles of each other. Each is trying to make gas stations as much destination as obligation, pushing its own vision of better-than-expected convenience store fare. Do you prefer Wawa hoagies or Sheetz? The fried chicken of Royal Farms? The dark horse of Dash In "stackadillas"? All are now in the area.

Pennsylvania-based Sheetz is the newest entrant in the market, adding a location this September in Elkton, Maryland, just across the Delaware border.

Sheetz offers a variety of hot and cold made-to-order drinks like frozen hot chocolate.

The grand ambitions of Dash In are also new. The Maryland chain has been rebranding Delaware Exxon and Shell stations as Dash Ins and has opened two supersized Dash In locations with expanded food options in Middletown and in New Castle near the airport. Another large-format Dash In is planned in Newark, at the site of a Rodeway Inn.

Royal Farms opened a new Georgetown location at 21092 Arrow Safety Road, and its website lists another location "coming soon" on Gun and Rod Club Road near Harrington.

Wawa opened two locations last year in the Newark area alone: One arrived in spring at 970 Christiana Road, across from Christiana Town Center. Another arrived in Glasgow in December, at the still-under-construction Pencader Corporate Center, Still more are coming, including another one near Newark at the Astro shopping center on Kirkwood Highway.

Shoppers swarm New Castle County's first and only Hobby Lobby

Shoppers wait in line to checkout at the Hobby Lobby in Christiana. The store opened Friday morning with a line of 75 to 100 guests waiting outside.

Never let it be said that Delaware doesn't love a Hobby Lobby.

"Everybody has been waiting for this," said store manager Mike Trotta as the long-promised University Plaza Hobby Lobby opened in May 2023. A Dover location had opened in 2020, but when the Christiana location opened, reporter Brandon Holveck found close to a hundred people hanging out already at the entrance. "Dozens of carts" waited at checkout lines, the shelves began to empty within hours, and squadrons of people streamed into the store.

Anyway, it's open. You can buy wreaths and garlands and stickers and yarn.

Bloomingdale's (Outlet) comes to Delaware

Bloomingdale's Outlet opened int his once-vacant space next to Trader Joe's in the Christiana Fashion Center.

Bloomingdale's Outlet opened in August in the Christiana Fashion Center. The Christiana store is one of about two dozen in the country and the only Bloomingdale's in Delaware.

The location, formerly home to Sak's Off 5th, is between Trader Joe's and DSW Shoes on the north side of the shopping center. With Bloomingdale's, all of the large spaces in the Christiana Fashion Center are filled. The open-air center opened in phases starting in 2015, expanding the Christiana retail area with the likes of Main Event, REI and Home Goods.

Bloomingdale's markets itself as a place to find upscale items for your home, closet and jewelry box. Its outlet stores offer similar items with savings upward of 30%.

A new Vietnamese-owned supermarket fills a former toy store

The shell of a dead Stanton Toys 'R' Us got livened up, literally, when Vietnamese-owned Hung Vuong supermarket opened there with a vast selection of live seafood, oodles of noodles, enough hot sauce to open every pore you've ever had, and produce from all over the globe.

"From frozen frog legs to barbecue squid-flavored potato chips to a divisive fruit that tastes like a banana and stinks worse than wet gym socks, Hung Vuong Food Market near the Christiana Mall likely has something for every taste," wrote food writer Patricia Talorico on a visit to the store after it opened in May. The store also boasts a banh mi shop offering the delicious French-Vietnamese sandwiches that Calvin Trillin once called the only good argument for colonialism.

The store joins a host of smaller food markets offering Asian flavors and produce, as well as a super-sized Asia Supermarket that opened in 2019 at 1300 Capitol Trail and Red Mill Road, near Newark.

New Castle County historically has a small Asian community compared with South Jersey or Southeastern Pennsylvania, but that's changing rapidly. The number of residents who identify as Asian increased by 50% between the 2010 and 2020 census, to more than 35,000 people.

BuyBuy Baby comes back from the dead at Christiana Town Center

A Buy Buy Baby store in Ohio in 2020 (Credit: Amanda Rossmann, The Enquirer/Amanda Rossmann)

Buybuy Baby is back in Delaware, as of November. The big-box baby retail store, which once billed itself as the biggest baby retailer in the county, closed all locations earlier this year as part of the bankruptcy of parent company Bed Bath & Beyond.

But buybuy Baby announced that it would reopen 11 closed locations this fall, across five states in the Northeast, including the location at Christiana Town Center, after New Jersey-based baby brand Dream on Me bought the store's intellectual property.

Context and previous coverage: Buybuy Baby will reopen this month in Delaware, and raffle off free cribs and strollers

Mission BBQ continues its Delaware takeover

Mission BBQ on Concord Pike in Concord Gallery was under construction on Friday, July 7, 2023.

After a long wait, New Castle County finally got itself a Mission BBQ in August.

The Concord Pike location, inside a former Pier One store in Talleyville's Concord Gallery shopping center, is the first Mission BBQ in New Castle County and the second in Delaware, joining a location on Route 13 in Dover.

The wildly popular barbecue restaurant chain, known for its support of veteran causes, serves oak-smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausage, turkey and pulled chicken as entrees or sandwiches. It also offers St. Louis-style spare ribs; baby back ribs; and a variety of sides, including green beans, fries and baked beans.On opening day at the Concord Pike Mission BBQ, all evidence pointed to a whole lot of pent-up demand for that brisket. Photos posted on social media showed lines around the corner for the restaurant's pre-opening events.

Accordingly, Mission BBQ isn't done in Delaware: They plan at least a couple more locations in 2024, including a Mill Creek-area location in Kirkwood Plaza on Kirkwood Highway, and another in an undisclosed location in Rehoboth Beach.

Crumbl Cookies opens first Delaware location at Christiana

Crumbl Cookies opened in the Christiana Fashion Center Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Either you don't know what Crumbl Cookies is, or you really, really care. The cookie brand, which first went viral among teens on social media, is known for its pink boxes and an ever-rotating cascade of flavors for its piled-high decorated cookies — which have inspired a lot of excitable TikTok "unboxing" videos.

Anyway, it's here as of June, at the Christiana Fashion Center.

Christiana Mall sees more new stores

Black Friday shoppers visit Christiana Mall in Christiana, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Delaware's Christiana Mall continues to blossom, even as similar retail centers look troubled elsewhere (and even as Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn depart Christiana Mall soon). Here's what's new.

Austin-founded jewelry brand Kendra Scott, once more familiar in department stores like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, opened a standalone store in Christiana Mall in November. That store was soon joined by two more stores. Tag Heuer, the watch company, and Janie and Jack, a children's store, also opened that month. Toy company Squishable opened in September.

A long-rumored Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's retail brand, has not materialized.

Raising Cane's, First Watch and more to come at The Grove at Newark

Raising Cane's at The Grove in Newark, shown April 13, 2023.

The Grove at Newark, a sprawling residential and retail development from New Castle developer Fusco Management, continues to plant itself in the former College Square Shopping Center.

The first apartments came up in late 2022, along with Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon. This past year saw a couple more popular restaurants.

Raising Cane's, a popular Louisiana-based chicken finger chain, opened its first Delaware location at the Grove in April and already plans another at 4501 Kirkwood Highway after drawing long lines of customers on its opening days. The Raising Cane's menu is concise. It's primarily a collection of different-sized combo meals with chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and the company's signature Cane's sauce. The only slight deviation is the chicken sandwich, which is three chicken fingers on a bun. First Watch, a Florida brunch chain, opened a location in November, joining another New Castle County location on Geoffrey Drive in Stanton and in Barley Mill Plaza on Route 141 in Greenville.

Announced for 2024 at The Grove are Crunch Gym, a Starbucks and a Mexican gastropub called Del Pez.

Previous coverage: Raising Cane's, First Watch and everything else coming to The Grove at Newark

Frederica gets an 86-room hotel designed for sports fans and athletes

SpringHill Suites by Marriott opened Aug. 18 followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 22 at 208 Dominus Drive, Frederica, off of Route 1 across from the DE Turf sports complex.

A new hotel on Route 1 in Frederica is the first of what could be multiple developments catering to the thousands of visitors each year at the DE Turf sports complex in central Kent County. The complex, which opened in 2017, draws competitive teams from all over the state to its 12 lit artificial-turf fields for sports from lacrosse to soccer to field hockey.

The grand opening was held in August for SpringHill Suites by Marriott, an 86-room hotel with a conference/banquet room with a capacity for 66 people, an indoor pool, exercise room and upscale lobby with artwork, tables, chairs, couches and televisions.

The DE Turf sports complex, with 12 artificial turf fields that are lighted, is located on Route 1 north, across from the new SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Frederica.

On Route 1 south across from the sports complex, the hotel’s address is 208 Dominus Drive at Exit 83, an exit that Meoli and others think could soon be the home of restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores and retail stores.

“This hotel represents the next iteration of what DE Turf is designed to do: spur economic growth here in Kent County,” said Michael Meoli, president of Meoli Cos., which owns hotels and McDonald's restaurants in Delaware and Maryland.

More: New hotel first of several businesses planned near DE Turf sports complex in Kent County

