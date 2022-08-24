U.S. markets closed

Trainual Ranks No. 255 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed last week that Trainual is No. 255 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Trainual (PRNewsfoto/Trainual)
Trainual (PRNewsfoto/Trainual)

"One of the most important steps to scaling a business is to ensure business leaders have the proper tools in place for teams to systemize, organize and scale," says Chris Ronzio, CEO of Trainual. "We're so incredibly proud that Trainual has met the needs for SMBs in more than 180 countries - and now we're recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

With $33.75 million in funding backed by Daymond John from SharkTank, Indeed Co-Founder Rony Kahan, and many more notable industry players, Trainual has experienced 2,113% growth in only three years. The brand plans to expand product offerings, hire and continue to grow as the leading SaaS platform into 2023.

CONTACT:
Becky Winter
602-962-6130
becky@trainual.com

About Trainual
Trainual is a training and knowledge management platform designed to help business teams get people up to speed faster, keep them aligned from anywhere, streamline their systems and processes, and increase productivity. Built with small business budgets and ease of use in mind, Trainual makes online training manuals easy to build and simple to scale. More than 7,500 companies in over 180 countries are building their business playbooks, training their teams, and improving their operations with Trainual.

Methodology 
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trainual-ranks-no-255-on-the-2022-inc-5000-annual-list-301611982.html

SOURCE Trainual

