Is Trajan Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:TRJ) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

Trajan Group Holdings (ASX:TRJ) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Trajan Group Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Trajan Group Holdings is:

1.5% = AU$1.9m ÷ AU$130m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.01.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Trajan Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 1.5% ROE

As you can see, Trajan Group Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 10.0%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Trajan Group Holdings over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared Trajan Group Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 26% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is TRJ fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Trajan Group Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Trajan Group Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Trajan Group Holdings can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

