U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,852.25
    -68.25 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,621.00
    -540.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,034.75
    -172.25 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.80
    -49.70 (-2.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.18
    -1.15 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.20
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    -0.0132 (-1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    +0.61 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    -0.0076 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6350
    -0.6000 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,635.16
    -175.71 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.38
    +1.36 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.78
    -183.33 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Trampoline Market 2023 Latest Insights Report Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2028

Industry Research
·8 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- global Trampoline market size is estimated to be worth US$ 429.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 429.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period.

The global Trampoline market research report covers the analysis and insights in relation to the size and growth rate of the market by various segments for the 2019-2028 period, with 2019-2021 as the historical data, 2022 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period. The report provides a detailed overview of the market size, growth rate and distribution of the market by various segments (mainly covering product type, technology, applications and geography) for the entire study period.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21019189

The quantitative insights in the report are complemented by the coverage of the underlying market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends supporting the analysis of the market in the forecast period. The report covers a detailed competitive landscape section with information on the key players present in the market, market share analysis and comprehensive profiles of these major players.

The global Trampoline market research report also mainly covers information on the latest technological trends, recent industry developments (mergers, acquisitions and partnerships), impact of the pandemic on the market, regulatory overview, pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, etc. The report includes all major geographies (mainly covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and key countries (mainly covering USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and UAE).

Get a Sample Copy of the Trampoline Market Research Report 2023

LATEST TRENDS:

Continuous Technological Innovations to Transform Market Outlook

The Trampoline market is expected to be positively influenced by technological trends driven by increased R&D spending and growing focus on innovation by industry players resulting in novel breakthroughs. Significant opportunities in the forecast period will lead to new players entering the space and the market getting more competitive. Consumer expectations will continue to evolve, which will be met by new product launches with new features or lower price points as top companies focus on maintaining their leadership position and new players try to create a market presence.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Upsurge in Demand from Key End-use Verticals to Accelerate Market Growth

The Trampoline Market is projected to continue growing due to the surge in demand from major applications industries. Macroeconomic factors such as global economic expansion, rapid urbanization, growing middle class population and the increased spending capacity of consumers will drive the growth of key industries.

  • The global economic output was over USD 100 trillion in 2022. The top 5 economies (USA, China, Japan, Germany and UK) accounted for around 58% of the global economic output in 2022.

  • By 2030, middle class population is expected to increase to over 5.5 billion, accounting for over 65% of the global population.

  • The global GDP per capita is projected to reach USD 13,920 in 2025, a 35% increase in the 2015-2025 period.

Industries are expanding their product portfolio or ramping up their existing manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand for products and services among consumers. The rise of various end-use sectors would thus provide the market with a significant boost in the future.

RESTRAINING FACTORS:

High Cost and a Bleak Economic Outlook Hamper Demand

The Trampoline Market has been experiencing rapid demand and adoption across various key applications and end-use sectors in recent years. However, the global economy, which has struggled since the pandemic, is forecasted to grow at a slower rate due to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and growing interest rates. All these factors are making consumers vary of making purchases adversely impacting the manufacturing sector and the overall market potential.

High cost of products and availability of alternatives is a key factor limiting its demand and adoption in several regions as well.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21019189

COVID-19 IMPACT:

COVID-19 affected nearly every industry vertical, including the global Trampoline market. Strict restrictions introduced by the respective governments to control the spread of the pandemic created several roadblocks for certain markets whereas the same factors provided a huge opportunity for others. Due to nationwide lockdowns in most countries, including restrictions on the movement of goods and people, the Trampoline market was impacted. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market dynamics across both developed regions as well as emerging economies. Nearly all regions had enforced stringent lockdowns and other restrictions to curb coronavirus spread. However, post-pandemic, all economies have experienced a gradual recovery, pushing the market back on track.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report. Request a Sample copy of the report

Global Trampoline Market: Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by product type, technology, application and region (country). The report provides details on revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Trampoline Market Segmentation by Product Type:

  • Mini Trampoline

  • Medium Trampoline

  • Large Trampoline

Trampoline Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Domestic

  • Trampoline Park

  • Others

REGIONAL INSIGHTS: 

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Developed economies will continue to account for a larger proportion of the market but the growth in per capita income and economic growth will lead to a much stronger growth in developing economies. However, the threat of recession looms over the market as inflation continues to rise. The high degree of uncertainty around the ongoing recession could have a significant impact on the Trampoline market over the next few years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Trampoline Market Research Report 2023

The Key Players Listed in Trampoline Market Report are:

The Trampoline Market report provides a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as their detailed profiles. The profiles include the general overview of the company, their product portfolio, financials (based on availability), SWOT analysis, recent developments and growth strategies. Some of the key players are as follows:

  • JumpSport

  • Skywalker

  • Pure Fun

  • Vuly

  • Domijump

  • Stamina

  • Upper Bounce

  • Airmaster Trampoline

  • Springfree

  • Jump King

  • Sportspower

  • Plum Products

  • Jumpflex

  • Jumpstar

  • Longtai Sporting Goods

  • Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment

  • TECHPLUS

  • Sino Fourstar Group

  • Jiangsu Baoxiang Sports

  • Jiantuo Hardware Machinery

  • J.H.X.

  • BATTLE

  • Jinkaili

  • Taizhou Yuanda Sporting Goods

  • Zhejiang GSD Leisure Products

  • Hangzhou Transasia Company

REPORT COVERAGE:

The Trampoline Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, type, technology and application/end users. Besides this, it offers insights into the market trends, highlights key industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the advanced market over recent years.

The report includes major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments are explained in detail along with the list of major market players as well as strategies adopted by them to stay ahead of the competition. The latest industry developments are listed in the report. The study also offers a detailed understanding of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the Trampoline market. The ongoing recession and inflation as well as their impact on the market have been assessed in our latest research report.

Purchase this report (Price 4000 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21019189

Detailed TOC of Global Trampoline Market Report 2023

1 Trampoline Market Overview

1.1 Trampoline Product Scope
1.2 Trampoline Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Trampoline Sales by Type (2017 & 2021 & 2028)
1.2.2 Mini Trampoline
1.2.3 Medium Trampoline
1.2.4 Large Trampoline
1.3 Trampoline Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Trampoline Sales Comparison by Application (2017 & 2021 & 2028)
1.3.2 Domestic
1.3.3 Trampoline Park
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Trampoline Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.1 Global Trampoline Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Trampoline Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Trampoline Price Trends (2017-2028)

2 Trampoline Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Trampoline Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Trampoline Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.1 Global Trampoline Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.2 Global Trampoline Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Trampoline Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028)
2.3.1 Global Trampoline Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028)
2.3.2 Global Trampoline Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Trampoline Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.2 Europe Trampoline Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.3 China Trampoline Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.4 Japan Trampoline Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Trampoline Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.6 India Trampoline Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

3 Global Trampoline Competition Landscape by Players

........Continued

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21019189

About Us: –

Industry Research Biz Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $12.16, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session.

  • Credit Suisse sheds nearly 25%, key backer says no more money

    Credit Suisse lost almost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low after its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. The Saudi lender acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion). Broader equity markets fell sharply, reversing earlier gains, as Credit Suisse's drop by as much as 24% re-ignited some of the jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • European banks battered as Credit Suisse drops 20%

    Shares in European banks got pummeled again on Wednesday, as Credit Suisse plunged to fresh record lows after the lender's biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10% stake citing regulatory issues. Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18) for the first time after Saudi National Bank said it could not go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue. Credit Suisse shares were last down by more than 22%.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default in the near-term is approaching a rarely-seen level that typically signals serious investor concerns.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It

  • Stocks Slump, Charles Schwab Support, Credit Suisse Wobbles, Foxconn Caution, Adobe Earnings - Five Things To Know

    Stocks futures slide as bank concerns lingers; Charles Schwab CEO buys group shares; Credit Saudi backer declines further support; Foxconn sees muted consumer electronics demand, posts softer Q4 profits and Adobe earnings on deck with Figma deal in focus.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Credit Suisse Runs Into New Problems

    The ailing bank announced "material weaknesses" and continued cash withdrawals by its customers.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • Futures extend losses on bank worries, economic data in focus

    U.S. stock index futures dropped more than 1% on Wednesday amid concerns about a banking crisis, while investors awaited economic data for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans. Fresh worries related to Swiss bank Credit Suisse bruised investor sentiment, with U.S.-listed shares of the bank sliding 21.9% and set to open at a record low, after its largest investor said it could not provide more financial assistance to the lender. After the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank, assurances and emergency measures by U.S. authorities had allayed some worries about the health of the other banks, helping regional lenders stage a rebound in the previous session.

  • Dow futures dive over 500 points as Credit Suisse woes reignite bank sector angst, with retail sales data ahead

    U.S. stock futures were sliding on Wednesday as fresh concerns over the health of Credit Suisse sparked renewed banking sector anxiety, while investors awaited fresh retail sales and producer price index data.

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.