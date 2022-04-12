U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.00
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,088.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,966.00
    -34.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.00
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.18
    +2.89 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.20
    +13.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6940
    +0.3090 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,995.39
    -2,236.77 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.35
    -49.82 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Trampoline Market: 3.85% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2025

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trampoline Market by Product (Round trampolines, Rectangular and square trampolines, and Others), End-user (Commercial and Individual), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Trampoline Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Trampoline Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines is notably driving the market, although increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities may impede the market growth.

Download Our FREE Sample Report for additional information on Trampoline Market with yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

    One of the key factors driving growth in the trampoline market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines. During the last decade, technological advances globally resulted in the high adoption of smartphones and video games for recreational purposes, which had limited the adoption of trampolines globally. To overcome this challenge, various organizations have started focusing on increasing the awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines. The increasing involvement of children in outdoor sports due to parents' focus on the latter's health has also resulted in the rise in demand for trampolines.

  • Market Challenge

    The increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities will be a major challenge for the trampoline market during the forecast period. The growing health concerns globally have increased the awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, thereby leading to increased participation of people in various fitness activities. Although jumping on a trampoline is considered one of the most effective exercises, the market witnesses a considerable threat from the growing popularity of other fitness activities such as gyming, trekking, running, and climbing activities. One of the major workout trends in the fitness industry is climbing, which has been gaining significant popularity owing to the health benefits associated with it. Despite the increasing sales promotions by vendors and e-commerce retailers, the adoption of trampolines has remained significantly lower than their alternatives. The increasing popularity of alternative outdoor and fitness activities, primarily through their growing awareness through social media, is posing a significant threat to the growth of the trampoline market globally.

Download our FREE Sample Report right now! to learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for trampoline in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing child population and the availability of a large number of vendors will facilitate the trampoline market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The trampoline market share growth by the round trampolines segment will be significant during the forecast period. The popularity of round trampolines has remained high for a long time owing to factors such as their lightweight and stronger durability due to the circular frame. Most vendors offer round trampolines as they are relatively easier to build. From the customer perspective, factors such as the easy availability and low prices of round trampolines have been helping the segment to witness heavy sales. The small size of round trampolines has also been contributing to the increasing sales, as these trampolines, despite occupying more space than rectangular trampolines, can be easily stored in households.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Related Reports:

Rock Climbing Equipment Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rock climbing equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 582.89 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Camping Tent Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The camping tent market size in Europe is expected to reach a value of USD 157.14 million, at a CAGR of 4.37% during 2021-2025. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Trampoline Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 678.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Jumpking International

  • JumpSport Inc.

  • Multiplay International Ltd.

  • Plum Products Ltd.

  • Pure Global Brands Inc.

  • Skywalker Holdings LLC

  • Sportspower Ltd.

  • Springfree Trampoline Inc.

  • UpperBounce

  • Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trampoline-market-3-85-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021---2025--301521101.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t