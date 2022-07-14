Trampoline Market Analysis, Jumpking International and JumpSport Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The trampoline market size is expected to grow by USD 678.28 million from 2021 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the trampoline market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 42% of the market's growth, which is attributed to factors such as the growing population of children and the availability of a large number of vendors. Moreover, this region will grow at a faster rate when compared to other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries in the trampoline market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Trampoline Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the trampoline market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Major Growth Drivers and Trends of the Trampoline Market

The growing awareness about the health benefits of using trampolines is driving the growth of the market. The use of smartphones and video games for recreational purposes has increased significantly over the last decade. Hence, various organizations are increasing awareness about the health benefits of products such as trampolines. Moreover, the increasing focus of parents on improving the health of their children is driving the demand for trampolines.

The advent of smart trampolines is a trend in the trampoline market. Trampolining is a popular recreational activity for children. Vendors are also focusing on increasing the use of trampolines as an interactive and learning equipment. For instance, Springfree Trampoline has launched Springfree, a smart trampoline. This trampoline has four sensors on the mat, which can be connected to a tablet through Bluetooth. The sensors detect the user's moves to control the games on the tablet through the company's Tgoma solution. The apps and games help users in improving their coordination and creative thinking skills.

Key Vendor Offerings of the Trampoline Market

Jumpking International - The company offers products such as Mossy Oak Trampoline with Enclosure, BB Hoop Volleyball Court Foot Step 2020, and other products.

JumpSport Inc. - The company offers products such as Alleyoop, Jumpsport Classic, Jumpsport Elite, and other products.

Multiplay International Ltd. - The company offers trampoline park equipment.

Plum Products Ltd. - The company offers bowl trampoline, trampoline bounce board, and other products.

Pure Global Brands Inc. - The company offers mini trampolines, pure fun outdoor trampolines, and other products.

Reasons to Buy Trampoline Market Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the trampoline market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors

Trampoline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 678.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

