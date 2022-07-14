Trampoline Market Analysis, Jumpking International and JumpSport Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
The trampoline market size is expected to grow by USD 678.28 million from 2021 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the trampoline market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 42% of the market's growth, which is attributed to factors such as the growing population of children and the availability of a large number of vendors. Moreover, this region will grow at a faster rate when compared to other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries in the trampoline market.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the trampoline market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Major Growth Drivers and Trends of the Trampoline Market
The growing awareness about the health benefits of using trampolines is driving the growth of the market. The use of smartphones and video games for recreational purposes has increased significantly over the last decade. Hence, various organizations are increasing awareness about the health benefits of products such as trampolines. Moreover, the increasing focus of parents on improving the health of their children is driving the demand for trampolines.
The advent of smart trampolines is a trend in the trampoline market. Trampolining is a popular recreational activity for children. Vendors are also focusing on increasing the use of trampolines as an interactive and learning equipment. For instance, Springfree Trampoline has launched Springfree, a smart trampoline. This trampoline has four sensors on the mat, which can be connected to a tablet through Bluetooth. The sensors detect the user's moves to control the games on the tablet through the company's Tgoma solution. The apps and games help users in improving their coordination and creative thinking skills.
Key Vendor Offerings of the Trampoline Market
Jumpking International - The company offers products such as Mossy Oak Trampoline with Enclosure, BB Hoop Volleyball Court Foot Step 2020, and other products.
JumpSport Inc. - The company offers products such as Alleyoop, Jumpsport Classic, Jumpsport Elite, and other products.
Multiplay International Ltd. - The company offers trampoline park equipment.
Plum Products Ltd. - The company offers bowl trampoline, trampoline bounce board, and other products.
Pure Global Brands Inc. - The company offers mini trampolines, pure fun outdoor trampolines, and other products.
Trampoline Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 678.28 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.85
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, France, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
