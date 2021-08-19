U.S. markets open in 8 hours 53 minutes

Trane Technologies Named One of The Best Employers for Women by Forbes

·2 min read
In this article:
SWORDS, Ireland, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women in 2021.

This is the first time the company made Forbes' prestigious list under the Trane Technologies name. The list ranks the top 300 employers most preferred by female workers based on those surveyed, and also factors in board and executive management gender representation and gender diversity initiatives. The company ranked third among those in the engineering and manufacturing industry.

"This past year, the pandemic upturned so many things, including gender representation in the workplace – making our diversity and inclusion work even more important," said Marcia Avedon, executive vice president and chief human resources, marketing and communications officer. "At Trane Technologies, our purpose is to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world, and we're relentless in building a culture that is diverse, equitable, inclusive, and provides opportunity for all. As part of this commitment, we value, include and support women every step of the way - from caregiver benefits to flexible work arrangements to meaningful growth opportunities – all to help women thrive at work and at home."

As part of its efforts to uplift people, culture and communities and make an impact towards a better, stronger planet – in 2017, Trane Technologies became the first company in its industry to join the Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of businesses dedicated to addressing the leadership gender gap.

The company's multifaceted approach to achieving gender parity includes dedicated programs and learning experiences for advancing women, an increased commitment to diverse recruiting, and professional "returnship" programs such as ReLaunch, ensuring women have the support and resources they need to succeed upon re-entering the workforce.

Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to compile this year's list. They surveyed 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Representation at the executive and board levels were taken into account, as were initiatives to improve gender equity.

A sustainable future for all

Trane Technologies, and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King, is helping solve for some of the world's biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry change with its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world's annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations. Its "Opportunity for All" pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

SOURCE Trane Technologies plc

