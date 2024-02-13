On February 9, 2024, Paul Camuti, Executive Vice President of Trane Technologies PLC, executed a sale of 508 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, transport refrigeration, and building management solutions, among other products and services. It operates under well-known brands such as Trane and Thermo King, providing energy-efficient solutions in buildings and homes and for transportation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,057 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at Trane Technologies PLC, with a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Trane Technologies PLC Executive Vice President Paul Camuti Sells Company Shares

On the date of the sale, shares of Trane Technologies PLC were trading at $273.34, resulting in a market capitalization of $61,768.186 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 30.95, which is above both the industry median of 15.1 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $273.34 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $217.50 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, suggesting that Trane Technologies PLC is modestly overvalued according to this metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider selling at Trane Technologies PLC may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation.

