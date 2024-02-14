Trane Technologies PLC Executive Vice President Paul Camuti Sells Company Shares

Executive Vice President Paul Camuti has sold 677 shares of Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,734 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, along with transport refrigeration and building management solutions. Trane Technologies is committed to reducing energy intensity and emissions for its customers, which aligns with its broader commitment to addressing sustainability challenges.

The insider transaction history for Trane Technologies PLC shows a pattern of insider sales, with 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Trane Technologies PLC were trading at $273.23, resulting in a market cap of $61.166 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.65, which is above both the industry median of 15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $273.23 and a GuruFocus Value of $216.79, Trane Technologies PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

