On February 13, 2024, Christopher Kuehn, Executive Vice President & CFO of Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT), executed a sale of 2,767 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, along with transport refrigeration and energy management solutions. Trane Technologies is committed to reducing carbon emissions and creating sustainable solutions for a better future.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,240 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 27 insider sells for Trane Technologies PLC.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Trane Technologies PLC were trading at $268.31, resulting in a market capitalization of $62.002 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.06, which is above both the industry median of 15.13 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $268.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $216.88, Trane Technologies PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Trane Technologies PLC Executive Vice President & CFO Christopher Kuehn Sells Company Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Trane Technologies PLC.

Trane Technologies PLC Executive Vice President & CFO Christopher Kuehn Sells Company Shares

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

