Is Trane Technologies PLC (TT) Stock Fairly Valued?

Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) experienced a daily gain of 3.57%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.72. This article aims to determine whether Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) stock is fairly valued. The subsequent valuation analysis will offer a comprehensive insight into the company's financial performance and intrinsic value.

A Snapshot of Trane Technologies PLC

Trane Technologies PLC, a leading manufacturer and service provider for commercial and residential HVAC systems, operates under renowned brands such as Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King. The Ireland-based company, with a market capitalization of $47 billion, generates about 70% of its revenue from North America. With a stock price of $206.14, the company is believed to be fairly valued according to the GF Value, an estimation of fair value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an ideal fair trading value for the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) is considered fairly valued according to the GF Value calculation. It implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Examining Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Trane Technologies PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, ranking worse than 82.82% of companies in the Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks Trane Technologies PLC's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth Analysis

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Trane Technologies PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. The company had a revenue of $16.3 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.72 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 15.26%, ranking better than 86.31% of companies in the Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Trane Technologies PLC at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Trane Technologies PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 66.8% of companies in the Construction industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.6%, ranking better than 67% of companies in the Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC Comparison

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) offers another perspective on its profitability. For the past 12 months, Trane Technologies PLC's ROIC is 15.84, and its cost of capital is 8.89.

Conclusion

Overall, Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 67% of companies in the Construction industry. For more details about Trane Technologies PLC stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

