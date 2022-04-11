Tranglo launches all-in-one business payment solution

Offering a faster and more cost-effective way for businesses to send and receive global payments

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranglo Pte Ltd has launched a comprehensive business payment solution that helps businesses send and receive global payments quickly.

Tranglo Business is a comprehensive payment solution for corporates of all sizes.

Tranglo Business is developed exclusively for corporates of all sizes, specifically non-payment providers such as e-commerce traders, local vendors with regional suppliers and customers, cross-border travel agencies, global freelancing and outsourcing platforms, and giggers.

Small-and-medium enterprises represent 90% of the world's businesses[1], but many face operational and technical challenges when receiving and paying abroad. Traditional payment providers and the use of multiple intermediaries, which can be costly, may not be able to meet their needs.

Tranglo Business aims to solve this by using a proprietary single-interface technology to help businesses liberate their global payment processes and keep costs low, allowing them to scale their growth.

Tranglo Group CEO Jacky Lee said: "We developed Tranglo Business to help enterprises address their payment pain points. Our aim is to help them choose the most cost-effective way to send and receive money without sacrificing speed and security. As part of our guarantee of excellence, customers need to complete an onboarding process in Singapore before they can access Tranglo Business and its full suite of features."

Tranglo Business provides an all-in-one business payment solution from FX and wallet management to multi-currency support and AI-assisted compliance screening. Customers can customise their payments using intelligent routing, API integration, and even approval management for different users. It also offers volume discounts and special rates, while full transaction reports can be generated to ease reconciliation and account keeping. A dedicated support is accessible 24/7.

About Tranglo

Tranglo is a cross-border payment hub with a proven track record in business payment, foreign remittance and mobile payment solutions. Founded in 2008, we have offices in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Dubai and London. Our global network spans more than 100 countries, 2,500 mobile operators, 1,300 banks/wallets and 130,000 cash pickup points. Tranglo is a proud partner of Ripple, the leading enterprise blockchain solutions for global payments. We now offer enhanced cross-border payout services with an even wider coverage through RippleNet, Ripple's global payment network. To find out more, visit www.tranglo.com .

