U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.75
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,000.00
    +18.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,491.25
    -50.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.43
    +0.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.80
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9798
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.40
    +1.85 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1190
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9290
    -0.1390 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,951.07
    -167.06 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.05
    -9.07 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.95
    +10.68 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Trannel passively accepts Norwegian customers: Kindred Group

·2 min read

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trannel International Ltd (Trannel), will continue to passively accept customers residing in Norway. Trannel maintains its position that it is fully legal for Norwegian residents to access and use gambling services licensed in the EU/EEA area, something which was also stated by the Norwegian Minister of Culture in a letter to the Parliament in 2021.    

Kindred Group plc (Kindred), through its wholly owned Maltese subsidiary Trannel, has taken note of the Norwegian Gambling Authority's (NGA) press release sent out 7 October. Kindred disagrees with the NGA's statement and wishes to clarify that the Group maintains its legal position provided for in the ongoing appeal of the order referred to in the press release. Kindred will continue to passively accept customers residing in Norway.

Kindred strongly believes that a locally licensed gambling market where responsible operators can operate under the supervision of competent authorities is the best solution for local societies, for players, and for operators. Similar to what Kindred previously did in the Netherlands, Kindred has, as a sign of good faith, pro-actively decided to make changes to its international offer. Kindred are doing these changes as the company seek a constructive and transparent dialogue with Norwegian authorities and Norwegian policy stakeholders.

Kindred has over the years filed several applications for local licenses in Norway. Kindred would be ready to, similar to Sweden and Denmark, work within a Norwegian licensing system compliant with EU/EEA law. Kindred believes that licenses must be awarded in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner.

For more information:
Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
press@kindredgroup.com
+46 72 165 15 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/trannel-passively-accepts-norwegian-customers,c3644624

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3644624/1635947.pdf

Trannel passively accepts Norwegian customers

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c3098348

Kindred

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trannel-passively-accepts-norwegian-customers-kindred-group-301643532.html

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. It is the latest shakeup for Tyson, which has about 1,000 corporate employees in the Chicago-area and South Dakota offices.

  • One of the world’s biggest container shipping companies is ‘too compelling to ignore,’ says analyst

    Berenberg analysts say it's time to buy A.P. Moeller-Maersk shares, with valuations low and a dividend set for 2022.

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • Commodities Roared Into New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices set for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week brings a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over De

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Uber and Motional ink driverless robotaxi deal, Uber exec found guilty in hack cover-up

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs look at Uber shares amid a new driverless vehicle deal and a former executive's guilty verdict.

  • Taiwan Sept exports drop for first time in two years, outlook poor

    Taiwan's exports fell in September for the first time in more than two years on weakness in demand in major market China and stagnant consumer spending even as chip demand held up, with the government predicting more turbulence ahead. Exports fell 5.3% in September from a year earlier to $37.53 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, logging a contraction for the first time since June 2020. Ministry official Beatrice Tsai said exports were coming off a high base last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for work-from-home gear like tablets, but the "root case" was the effect of high inflation, monetary policy tightening, and stagnant consumer demand from the cooling of China's economy.

  • Oil Prices Could Climb Back to $110 a Barrel, Analyst Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices could easily surge back above $100 a barrel next year as already-tight supplies could be further challenged by an increase in Chinese consumption, according to Global X Management.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US Agency

  • Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing

    Michigan, long the automotive manufacturing capital of the United States, is now getting pumped with investment both publicly and privately to build out a series of battery manufacturing plants that will power the wave of electric vehicles coming to market. The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.