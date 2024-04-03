Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Nears Completion After Tricky Segment Is Finished

(Bloomberg) -- The expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline is almost complete after the government-owned company finished a mountainous segment in British Columbia that had delayed the start of operations.

The stretch between the cities of Hope and Chilliwack has been completed, according to people familiar with the pipeline project. Commercial operation of the expanded pipeline was slated to commence in April, but the issues in that segment pushed back the start date later in the second quarter.

Trans Mountain didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Trans Mountain expansion twins the existing 1,150-kilometer (715-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta, to Burnaby, British Columbia, nearly tripling the conduit’s capacity. The project, initially slated to start in 2017, has faced years of delays and cost overruns because of construction mishaps and regulatory hurdles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government purchased the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Inc. in 2018 to save the expansion from cancellation and help open new markets for Canadian oil via the Pacific Ocean.

The expansion’s first cargo is a 550,000-barrel shipment from Suncor Energy Inc. to China’s Sinochem Group that’s set to load in May or June.

