Trans Mountain's expanded pipeline system will start operating May 1

A pipe yard servicing government-owned oil pipeline operator Trans Mountain is seen in Kamloops

(Reuters) - Trans Mountain's expanded oil pipeline system will start commercial operations on May 1, the Canadian company said on Wednesday.

"Trans Mountain anticipates providing service for all contracted volumes in the month of May," it said.

With the appropriate approvals from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) and completion of remaining construction activity, Trans Mountain will commence transporting crude oil on the expanded pipeline system, the company said.

"After commencement of operation of the project, Trans Mountain will continue cleanup, reclamation, road and civil work."

The company had said earlier that it will finish constructing the final segment of its Canadian oil pipeline expansion in April.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)