TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TransAct Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$6.7m ÷ (US$57m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, TransAct Technologies has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.1% generated by the Tech industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured TransAct Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at TransAct Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for TransAct Technologies. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 25% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

TransAct Technologies does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

