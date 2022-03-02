U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,348.49
    +42.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,696.29
    +401.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,568.53
    +36.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.68
    +30.18 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.65
    +4.24 (+4.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    -13.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.34 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1071
    -0.0058 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8150
    +0.1080 (+6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3315
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5790
    +0.6890 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,160.32
    +546.81 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.45
    -6.09 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +93.23 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Transaction Announcement: Majors Management Announces Acquisition of Sixty-Nine Convenience Stores

·2 min read

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors"), a growing leader in the. convenience store industry, announces it has acquired sixty-nine convenience store locations from Circle K Stores, Inc. ("Circle K"). The sites, located in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, were acquired by Majors in the fourth quarter of 2021. The acquisition extends Majors' geography into the state of Virginia and expands Majors' footprint in the other southeastern states. Thirty-four of the sites will convert to franchised Kangaroo Express locations.

(PRNewsfoto/Majors Management, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Majors Management, LLC)

Majors Management Acquires Sixty-Nine Convenience Stores From Circle K

"We are pleased to have collaborated with the teams at NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC ("NRC") and Circle K to close this acquisition quickly, efficiently, and without disruption to the stores. NRC did a first-class job conducting the sale of these assets, and the team at Circle K were professionals in all respects. I am incredibly proud of the effort everyone at Majors showed in completing this transaction in record time overcoming the challenges associated with taking over sites spread across six states. We thank all the people that contributed to the smooth transition." said Majors' President, Ben Smith. "We are excited to expand our franchise relationship with Circle K, grow the Kangaroo Express brand, and grow Majors' footprint in new markets."

About Majors Management, LLC

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,200 convenience store locations. Majors partners with leading petroleum brands including BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76, and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. In the last two years, Majors has completed thirteen acquisitions across eleven states.

For further information, please contact:

Majors Management, LLC
Benjamin Smith
ben@majorsmgmt.com
770-338-2620

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transaction-announcement-majors-management-announces-acquisition-of-sixty-nine-convenience-stores-301494147.html

SOURCE Majors Management, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Salesforce Climbs, First Solar Falls as Stock Markets Look to Recover

    Oil prices moved to nearly $110 per barrel early Wednesday morning as traders weigh the impact of Russian sanctions on global energy production and supply. Earnings reports continued to give some color on individual company performance across the U.S. economy. Customer relationship management software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) posted solid gains after reporting its latest results, while First Solar's (NASDAQ: FSLR) numbers cast a shadow over the solar panel producer.

  • This Fintech's Hypergrowth Could Last for Years

    Upstart's been on a wild ride since its IPO in late 2020, trading between $42 and $401 per share over just the past 12 months. Upstart also is profitable; non-GAAP earnings-per-share came in at $0.89, beating estimates by $0.38. Upstart's net income for the quarter was $59 million, a 5,639% increase over 2020, evidence that revenue is already vastly outpacing expenses.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong. The Stock Is Up Despite Mixed Earnings.

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader warned of slowing growth. Zoom's revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The number of customers with more than 10 employees on the videoconferencing platform grew 9% from the year-ago period to 509,800.

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

    The first investor day for the global institution in nearly five years will focus on a three-phase plan for streamlining operations and improving returns.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.