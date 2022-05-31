OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

31 May 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 30 May 2022 it had purchased a total of 5,428 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 5,428 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.28 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.245 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £5.2719

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 444,757,140 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 444,757,140.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 16:19:51 GBp 1,331 528.00 XLON xHaAXEyD1nR OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 16:19:51 GBp 517 528.00 XLON xHaAXEyD1nT OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:40:49 GBp 108 527.50 XLON xHaAXEyEdfq OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:37:23 GBp 580 527.50 XLON xHaAXEyEb00 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:37:23 GBp 671 528.00 XLON xHaAXEyEb0z OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:29:57 GBp 669 527.00 XLON xHaAXEyEkSf OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:29:57 GBp 683 527.00 XLON xHaAXEyEkSh OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:15:00 GBp 221 526.00 XLON xHaAXEyELrz OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:09:27 GBp 54 524.50 XLON xHaAXEyEHdE OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 30-May-2022 15:09:27 GBp 594 524.50 XLON xHaAXEyEHdG

