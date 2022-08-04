U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,776.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,254.25
    -17.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.10
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    +0.16 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0780
    +0.2470 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,995.84
    -32.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.28
    +3.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.77
    -11.91 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OSB GROUP PLC
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OSB.L
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
4 August 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 3 August 2022 it had purchased a total of 9,596 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

9,596

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.25

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.21

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.2358

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 440,732,485 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 440,732,485.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Timezone

GMT+1

Currency

GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name

ISIN

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

16:27:47

GBp

396

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PJCRA

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

16:10:51

GBp

14

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCo$H

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

16:10:51

GBp

193

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCo$J

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

16:08:57

GBp

278

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCp2G

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

15:48:25

GBp

249

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCb$h

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

15:45:22

GBp

307

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCZgM

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

15:36:48

GBp

306

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCiJt

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

15:29:04

GBp

249

523.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCfSI

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

15:19:09

GBp

314

522.50

XLON

xHa9R1PCGCw

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

15:08:58

GBp

314

523.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCRzv

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

14:52:56

GBp

282

523.00

XLON

xHa9R1PC1R6

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

14:51:44

GBp

345

523.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCEEi

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

14:49:00

GBp

242

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCCJb

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

14:49:00

GBp

113

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PCCJd

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

14:29:35

GBp

247

522.50

XLON

xHa9R1PDyji

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

14:19:02

GBp

353

522.50

XLON

xHa9R1PDcqa

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

13:58:46

GBp

197

523.50

XLON

xHa9R1PDl70

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

13:45:59

GBp

274

523.00

XLON

xHa9R1PDeIl

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

13:26:57

GBp

273

522.50

XLON

xHa9R1PDGJq

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

13:09:02

GBp

375

521.50

XLON

xHa9R1PD6oT

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

12:32:55

GBp

193

522.50

XLON

xHa9R1PEsSD

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

12:14:34

GBp

323

523.50

XLON

xHa9R1PEnF5

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

11:51:02

GBp

132

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PEdqm

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

11:51:02

GBp

238

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PEdqo

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

11:29:29

GBp

187

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PEkAe

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

11:29:29

GBp

428

524.50

XLON

xHa9R1PEkAk

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

10:28:15

GBp

453

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PE6vA

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

09:52:27

GBp

230

525.00

XLON

xHa9R1PE9lc

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

09:35:03

GBp

305

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PFpTm

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

09:31:28

GBp

132

524.50

XLON

xHa9R1PFnyO

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

09:31:28

GBp

167

524.50

XLON

xHa9R1PFnyQ

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

08:57:20

GBp

283

522.50

XLON

xHa9R1PFiWa

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

08:40:17

GBp

220

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PFLlj

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

08:40:17

GBp

221

523.50

XLON

xHa9R1PFLlp

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

08:40:17

GBp

205

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PFLlr

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

08:40:17

GBp

136

524.00

XLON

xHa9R1PFLlt

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

03-Aug-2022

08:07:26

GBp

422

521.00

XLON

xHa9R1PF4nb

END


Recommended Stories