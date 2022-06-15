Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc

LEI: 213800O9M2EQZD452H80

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that on 14 June 2022 the Company purchased 685,198 ordinary shares at a price of 33.67 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 10,831,748 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.



The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 10,831,748.



This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

15 June 2022

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466



