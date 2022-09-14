U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,939.75
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,166.00
    +63.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,058.25
    +21.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.80
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.19 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1493
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6280
    -1.0170 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,318.55
    -2,104.00 (-9.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.92
    -38.78 (-7.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC
·2 min read
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
14 September 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 13 September 2022 it had purchased a total of 264 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

264

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.44

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.44

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.44

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 438,964,963 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 438,964,963.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Timezone

GMT+1

Currency

GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name

ISIN

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

13-Sep-2022

08:30:00

GBp

264

544.00

XLON

xHa9I$eu$rD

END


Recommended Stories