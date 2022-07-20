OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

20 July 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 19 July 2022 it had purchased a total of 10,376 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,376 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.94 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.918 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £4.9366

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 441,027,642 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,027,642.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 14:56:05 GBp 88 494.00 XLON xHa9PLaBcIC OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 14:56:05 GBp 399 494.00 XLON xHa9PLaBcIE OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 14:30:33 GBp 41 493.60 XLON xHa9PLaBfRR OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 14:30:33 GBp 481 493.60 XLON xHa9PLaBfRT OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 14:29:51 GBp 200 493.80 XLON xHa9PLaBM75 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 14:29:19 GBp 187 494.00 XLON xHa9PLaBMAN OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 14:29:19 GBp 153 494.00 XLON xHa9PLaBMAP OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:48:43 GBp 51 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa47TA OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:48:43 GBp 213 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa47TC OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:48:43 GBp 323 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa47TR OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:44:49 GBp 314 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa44UT OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:43:10 GBp 260 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa45oP OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:22:00 GBp 155 491.80 XLON xHa9PLa4Fw7 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:22:00 GBp 239 491.80 XLON xHa9PLa4Fw9 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:18:50 GBp 302 492.80 XLON xHa9PLa4C4z OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:13:10 GBp 197 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa4Ah1 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:13:10 GBp 284 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa4Ah3 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:13:10 GBp 204 493.60 XLON xHa9PLa4Ahx OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:02:53 GBp 241 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa49bo OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 10:02:32 GBp 260 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa49if OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:57:19 GBp 455 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa5tcb OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:36:56 GBp 48 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa5mOP OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:32:40 GBp 224 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa5@gm OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:32:40 GBp 36 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa5@go OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:30:02 GBp 396 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa5@VP OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:25:21 GBp 342 493.60 XLON xHa9PLa5ygp OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:25:21 GBp 232 493.20 XLON xHa9PLa5ygv OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:25:21 GBp 348 493.40 XLON xHa9PLa5ygx OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:19:34 GBp 370 493.40 XLON xHa9PLa5zLQ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:11:48 GBp 260 493.40 XLON xHa9PLa5uWP OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 09:02:20 GBp 305 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa5cJ0 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:55:34 GBp 341 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa5aJy OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:49:57 GBp 353 493.40 XLON xHa9PLa5Y2c OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:44:06 GBp 437 493.40 XLON xHa9PLa5WUA OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:42:43 GBp 293 493.60 XLON xHa9PLa5X3K OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:16:51 GBp 221 493.60 XLON xHa9PLa5Lx0 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:16:51 GBp 368 493.80 XLON xHa9PLa5Lx2 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:16:51 GBp 235 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa5Lxl OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:15:32 GBp 260 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa5IW4 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 19-Jul-2022 08:13:14 GBp 260 494.00 XLON xHa9PLa5JYY

END



