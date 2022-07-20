Transaction in Own Shares
- OSB.L
OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
20 July 2022
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces that on 19 July 2022 it had purchased a total of 10,376 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
10,376
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.94
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.918
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.9366
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 441,027,642 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,027,642.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
LEI
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code
SBILGB2L
Timezone
GMT+1
Currency
GBp
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Company Name
ISIN
Trade Date
Trade Time
Currency
Volume
Price
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
14:56:05
GBp
88
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLaBcIC
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
14:56:05
GBp
399
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLaBcIE
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
14:30:33
GBp
41
493.60
XLON
xHa9PLaBfRR
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
14:30:33
GBp
481
493.60
XLON
xHa9PLaBfRT
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
14:29:51
GBp
200
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLaBM75
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
14:29:19
GBp
187
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLaBMAN
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
14:29:19
GBp
153
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLaBMAP
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:48:43
GBp
51
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa47TA
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:48:43
GBp
213
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa47TC
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:48:43
GBp
323
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa47TR
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:44:49
GBp
314
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa44UT
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:43:10
GBp
260
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa45oP
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:22:00
GBp
155
491.80
XLON
xHa9PLa4Fw7
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:22:00
GBp
239
491.80
XLON
xHa9PLa4Fw9
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:18:50
GBp
302
492.80
XLON
xHa9PLa4C4z
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:13:10
GBp
197
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa4Ah1
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:13:10
GBp
284
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa4Ah3
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:13:10
GBp
204
493.60
XLON
xHa9PLa4Ahx
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:02:53
GBp
241
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa49bo
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
10:02:32
GBp
260
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa49if
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:57:19
GBp
455
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa5tcb
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:36:56
GBp
48
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa5mOP
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:32:40
GBp
224
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa5@gm
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:32:40
GBp
36
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa5@go
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:30:02
GBp
396
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa5@VP
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:25:21
GBp
342
493.60
XLON
xHa9PLa5ygp
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:25:21
GBp
232
493.20
XLON
xHa9PLa5ygv
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:25:21
GBp
348
493.40
XLON
xHa9PLa5ygx
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:19:34
GBp
370
493.40
XLON
xHa9PLa5zLQ
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:11:48
GBp
260
493.40
XLON
xHa9PLa5uWP
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
09:02:20
GBp
305
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa5cJ0
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:55:34
GBp
341
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa5aJy
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:49:57
GBp
353
493.40
XLON
xHa9PLa5Y2c
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:44:06
GBp
437
493.40
XLON
xHa9PLa5WUA
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:42:43
GBp
293
493.60
XLON
xHa9PLa5X3K
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:16:51
GBp
221
493.60
XLON
xHa9PLa5Lx0
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:16:51
GBp
368
493.80
XLON
xHa9PLa5Lx2
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:16:51
GBp
235
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa5Lxl
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:15:32
GBp
260
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa5IW4
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
19-Jul-2022
08:13:14
GBp
260
494.00
XLON
xHa9PLa5JYY
END