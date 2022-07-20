U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC
·5 min read
In this article:
  • OSB.L
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
20 July 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 19 July 2022 it had purchased a total of 10,376 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,376

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£4.94

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£4.918

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£4.9366

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 441,027,642 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,027,642.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Timezone

GMT+1

Currency

GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name

ISIN

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

14:56:05

GBp

88

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLaBcIC

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

14:56:05

GBp

399

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLaBcIE

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

14:30:33

GBp

41

493.60

XLON

xHa9PLaBfRR

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

14:30:33

GBp

481

493.60

XLON

xHa9PLaBfRT

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

14:29:51

GBp

200

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLaBM75

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

14:29:19

GBp

187

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLaBMAN

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

14:29:19

GBp

153

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLaBMAP

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:48:43

GBp

51

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa47TA

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:48:43

GBp

213

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa47TC

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:48:43

GBp

323

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa47TR

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:44:49

GBp

314

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa44UT

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:43:10

GBp

260

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa45oP

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:22:00

GBp

155

491.80

XLON

xHa9PLa4Fw7

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:22:00

GBp

239

491.80

XLON

xHa9PLa4Fw9

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:18:50

GBp

302

492.80

XLON

xHa9PLa4C4z

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:13:10

GBp

197

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa4Ah1

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:13:10

GBp

284

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa4Ah3

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:13:10

GBp

204

493.60

XLON

xHa9PLa4Ahx

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:02:53

GBp

241

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa49bo

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

10:02:32

GBp

260

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa49if

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:57:19

GBp

455

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa5tcb

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:36:56

GBp

48

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa5mOP

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:32:40

GBp

224

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa5@gm

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:32:40

GBp

36

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa5@go

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:30:02

GBp

396

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa5@VP

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:25:21

GBp

342

493.60

XLON

xHa9PLa5ygp

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:25:21

GBp

232

493.20

XLON

xHa9PLa5ygv

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:25:21

GBp

348

493.40

XLON

xHa9PLa5ygx

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:19:34

GBp

370

493.40

XLON

xHa9PLa5zLQ

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:11:48

GBp

260

493.40

XLON

xHa9PLa5uWP

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

09:02:20

GBp

305

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa5cJ0

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:55:34

GBp

341

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa5aJy

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:49:57

GBp

353

493.40

XLON

xHa9PLa5Y2c

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:44:06

GBp

437

493.40

XLON

xHa9PLa5WUA

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:42:43

GBp

293

493.60

XLON

xHa9PLa5X3K

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:16:51

GBp

221

493.60

XLON

xHa9PLa5Lx0

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:16:51

GBp

368

493.80

XLON

xHa9PLa5Lx2

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:16:51

GBp

235

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa5Lxl

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:15:32

GBp

260

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa5IW4

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

19-Jul-2022

08:13:14

GBp

260

494.00

XLON

xHa9PLa5JYY

END


