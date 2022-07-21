OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

21 July 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 it had purchased a total of 6,992 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 6,992 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.94 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.926 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £4.9373

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 441,020,650 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,020,650.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:50:14 GBp 339 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMcWc OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:48:49 GBp 42 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMd1h OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:48:49 GBp 42 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMd1p OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:48:49 GBp 600 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMd1r OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:43:04 GBp 782 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMXnV OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:31:56 GBp 204 493.00 XLON xHa9PRuMLWX OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:31:56 GBp 343 493.00 XLON xHa9PRuMLWZ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:31:14 GBp 306 492.60 XLON xHa9PRuMLL6 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:31:06 GBp 440 492.80 XLON xHa9PRuMLJ3 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:30:01 GBp 222 493.80 XLON xHa9PRuMJ1n OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:26:13 GBp 872 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMU35 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:26:13 GBp 185 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMU3f OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 14:26:13 GBp 155 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuMU3h OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 13:48:27 GBp 484 493.60 XLON xHa9PRuNscm OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 13:37:27 GBp 289 493.80 XLON xHa9PRuNp30 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 13:35:17 GBp 486 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuNmFP OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 13:29:18 GBp 305 493.60 XLON xHa9PRuNyou OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 13:23:39 GBp 363 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuNxP9 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-Jul-2022 13:23:39 GBp 533 494.00 XLON xHa9PRuNxPV

