Transaction in Own Shares
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- OSB.L
OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
21 July 2022
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 it had purchased a total of 6,992 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
6,992
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.94
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.926
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.9373
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 441,020,650 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,020,650.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
LEI
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code
SBILGB2L
Timezone
GMT+1
Currency
GBp
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Company Name
ISIN
Trade Date
Trade Time
Currency
Volume
Price
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:50:14
GBp
339
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMcWc
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:48:49
GBp
42
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMd1h
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:48:49
GBp
42
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMd1p
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:48:49
GBp
600
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMd1r
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:43:04
GBp
782
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMXnV
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:31:56
GBp
204
493.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMLWX
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:31:56
GBp
343
493.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMLWZ
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:31:14
GBp
306
492.60
XLON
xHa9PRuMLL6
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:31:06
GBp
440
492.80
XLON
xHa9PRuMLJ3
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:30:01
GBp
222
493.80
XLON
xHa9PRuMJ1n
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:26:13
GBp
872
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMU35
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:26:13
GBp
185
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMU3f
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
14:26:13
GBp
155
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuMU3h
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
13:48:27
GBp
484
493.60
XLON
xHa9PRuNscm
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
13:37:27
GBp
289
493.80
XLON
xHa9PRuNp30
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
13:35:17
GBp
486
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuNmFP
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
13:29:18
GBp
305
493.60
XLON
xHa9PRuNyou
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
13:23:39
GBp
363
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuNxP9
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
20-Jul-2022
13:23:39
GBp
533
494.00
XLON
xHa9PRuNxPV
END